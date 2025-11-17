Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025: Empower, Engage, Sustain Women Leading Initiatives

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - As dawn breaks over Riyadh, the city's energy hums with anticipation. Inside Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, women from more than fifty nations gather for the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025, held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Noura bint Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

From 4–6 November 2025, the Forum becomes the Kingdom's heartbeat - a platform where leadership, creativity, and collaboration converge, culminating in a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.

Now in its second edition, the Forum has evolved into a defining symbol of Saudi Arabia's transformation under Vision 2030. Its theme,“Empower. Engage. Sustain – Women Leading Initiatives,” captures the nation's mission to advance innovation, knowledge, and equality as engines of change.

“This gathering brings together minds united by curiosity, courage, and a desire to create meaningful change,” said HRH Princess Noura.“It is a space where voices from diverse backgrounds connect, engage, and grow - where ideas are exchanged openly and new directions emerge.”

Building a Legacy of Leadership

At the helm of this movement stands Olga Balakleets, Founder and CEO of the Creative Women Platform. A cultural entrepreneur and global connector, Balakleets has nurtured one of the world's most influential platforms for women's leadership and creative diplomacy.

“Thanks to HRH Princess Noura's extraordinary vision,” Balakleets said,“the Forum has grown beyond an event - it is now a movement shaping the dialogue on leadership and impact for generations to come.”

Guiding the 2025 edition is Rebeca Riofrio, Executive Director of the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia and Chairwoman of the UK Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion & Sports. A recipient of the Queen's Awards for Business and International Trade, Riofrio brings a sharp focus on youth, creativity, and cross-cultural collaboration.

“The youth of Saudi Arabia are not waiting for the future - they are building it now,” she reflected.“Their creativity holds the blueprint for transformation.”

Hosted at Princess Nourah University, the world's largest women's university, the Forum convened over 500 delegates - CEOs, policymakers, artists, scientists, and educators - all united by a mission to lead with purpose.

Panel discussions spanned sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, and diplomacy, underscoring how leadership grounded in creativity can redefine economies and societies alike.

International Speakers included: Gloria Ai, Zeynab Al-Khero, Olga Balakleets, Sandra Bauknecht, Ida Beerhalter, Kiera Chaplin, Dr. Ana Cukic Armstrong, HRH Princess Katarina of Serbia, Elizabeth de Moraes, Martha Fiennes, Dr. Aradhana Khowala, Christina Korp, Dr. Jane Leonard, The Hon. Islée Oliva Salinas, Dr. Virginia Rivera, Laura Timm, Dr. Sylvia Tiryaki, Ilijana Vavan, HH Princess Sophia Fürstin Wolkonsky, Fiona Yassin, Keira Zhang, Mirjam Katharina Zwingli, Sahiqa Bennett, Seema Gupta, Elena Howarth, Prathibha Prahlad, Jill Douka, Pernilla S. Corizza, Althea Bunce, Jacqueline Bourke, Amira Fouad, Maxim Jago, and Dr. Bindunie S. Rowland - among others.

The Forum also highlighted Viola Edward, Yasmeen Gailani, Kelly Harrison, Heather Hayes, Lisa Kurbiel, HRM Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, Dr. Nicole Owolabi, Denise Parkinson, Liz Perkins, and Rebeca Riofrio.

From Saudi Arabia and the GCC, distinguished participants included: Eng. Nouf Abdulghani, Kariman and Salwa Abuljadayel, Bayan Abuzinadah, Dr. Jawaher AlFurhood, Dr. Miasser Al-Ghamdi, Munira AlHazani, Prof. Dr. Selwa Al-Hazzaa, Ghada AlAqel, Farah AlSharif, Wafa AlObaidat, HH Princess Mishael bint Faisal Al Saud, HH Princess Mashael bint Saud Al Shalan, Adwa Alarifi, Dr. Amal Al-Abduljabbar, Reem AlAfaliq, Manar Alaskar, Dr. Basma AlBuhairan, Lama Alessa, HRH Princess Nourah AlFaisal, Alzahra Alfozan, Hamid Alharthi, Lama Alhamawi, Nada Saleh Alismail, Dr. Hawazen Almugren, Dr. Alanood Alotaibi, Razan Al-Ajmi, Hadeel Alqahtani, Nasreen Alissa, Rawan Almogbil, Nora Almonif, Sara AlRashed, Jumanah AlHejaili, HE Dr. Suzan Alyahya, Norah Alkhursany, Ahlam Cluntun, Dr. Hayathem Bin Hasher, Rajaa Moumena, Faisal Sultan, HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Shatha Al-Shammari, Khlood Aldukheil, Lima Alqarfan, Nawar Alsubaihin, Sarah Baashan, and Gihan Hyde.

Each speaker reflected the spirit of a region, rewriting the narrative of leadership through innovation, sustainability, and shared vision.

Partnerships That Power Progress

The Forum's success is built upon a formidable network of institutions committed to advancing women and sustainability.

Strategic Partners: Arab National Bank (ANB), Women Leadership Centre (Princess Nourah University), Ministry of Culture, Women and Energy Association (WE), Riyadh Municipality. Platinum Partners: Rukun Creative Exchange, AlMashtal, Morini Restaurant, Jareed Hotel. Gold Partners: DHL Express Saudi Arabia, AGFUND, Lucid Motors, Saudi Electricity Company, Principal Buyer Limited, Nayyara Banqueting and Conference Center. Silver Partner: Alfanar. Knowledge Partner: Saudi Arabian Botanical Society. Charity Partner: Herfa Cooperative Society. Key Alliances: Quintessentially Experiences, Sigulp, Global Travel Solutions, United Nations, Next Level, Saudi Business Council, UN Joint SDG Fund, Sotheby's, Climate Scale-Up, Art in Fusion Production Company, WAVE, Comma, Elaph, and the Parliamentary Society for Arts.

These partnerships represent more than sponsorships - they embody a collaborative ecosystem bridging commerce, creativity, and community.

The Gala and Awards Ceremony

On 6 November, the National Museum of Saudi Arabia transformed into a radiant canvas of gold light and cultural splendor. Within its halls, the Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony celebrated women shaping industries and inspiring progress.

The evening featured performances by Keri Fuge (soprano), Olga Balakleets (pianist), Mara Galeazzi (prima ballerina), Sophia Patsalides (pop artist), and Mirna Nasser (songwriter) - weaving a tapestry of art and empowerment.

“Tonight we celebrate creativity, collaboration, and purpose,” said HRH Princess Noura.“It is a tribute to courage and imagination - proof that when thought meets action, something greater emerges.”

Art as Legacy

As the Forum drew to a close, the conversation turned to art - the language that unites across cultures. The Creative Women Art Exhibition, curated by Rafael Porzycki and powered by DHL Saudi Arabia, opened at Princess Nourah University and continued at the National Museum.

Inspired by the Ministry of Culture's Year of Handicrafts, it showcased artists Aida Murad, Saule Suleimenova, Sofia Cacciapaglia, Elisa Insua, Fatimah Al Nimr, and Olivia d'Aboville, with proceeds benefiting the Herfa Cooperative Society in Riyadh.

Art, here, was not just creation-it was continuity. A living expression of women shaping beauty that endures.

About the Creative Women Platform

Founded in 2016 in the United Kingdom by Olga Balakleets, the Creative Women Platform connects over 50 countries through leadership, culture, and innovation. Bridging business and art, it provides a global stage for collaboration and mentorship-empowering women not just to lead, but to redefine what leadership means.

For more information, visit .