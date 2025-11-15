Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 15, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 29 currencies rose, while 15 currencies fell compared to November 13. The official rate for $1 is 595,708 rials, while one euro is valued at 692,116 rials. On November 13, the euro was priced at 690,472 rials.

Currency Rial on November 15 Rial on November 13 1 US dollar USD 595,708 595,694 1 British pound GBP 783,760 782,140 1 Swiss franc CHF 750,839 747,203 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,043 63,040 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,015 59,082 1 Danish krone DKK 92,673 92,470 1 Indian rupee INR 6,717 6,723 1 UAE Dirham AED 162,208 162,204 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,942,005 1,939,799 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 211,562 210,722 100 Japanese yen JPY 385,227 385,168 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,647 76,664 1 Omani rial OMR 1,547,269 1,547,444 1 Canadian dollar CAD 424,770 425,422 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,701 337,246 1 South African rand ZAR 34,783 34,833 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,071 14,102 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,368 7,330 1 Qatari riyal QAR 163,656 163,652 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,464 45,469 1 Syrian pound SYP 54 54 1 Australian dollar AUD 390,081 389,598 1 Saudi riyal SAR 158,855 158,852 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,584,330 1,584,293 1 Singapore dollar SGD 458,736 457,739 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 487,623 487,827 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,487 19,567 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 284 284 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 419,602 419,989 1 Libyan dinar LYD 156,196 154,114 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,923 83,734 100 Thai baht THB 1,837,133 1,841,988 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 144,157 143,989 1,000 South Korean won KRW 409,823 405,549 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 840,209 840,189 1 euro EUR 692,116 690,472 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,664 113,527 1 Georgian lari GEL 220,122 220,270 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,641 35,595 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,984 8,969 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,690 174,686 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 350,416 350,397 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,008,781 1,007,221 1 Tajik somoni TJS 64,470 64,487 1 Turkmen manat TMT 170,377 170,270 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,552 2,574

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 852,232 rials and $1 costs 733,521 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,409 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 712,156 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.09-1.2 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.3 million rials.