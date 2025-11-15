Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 15
|
Currency
|
Rial on November 15
|
Rial on November 13
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
595,708
|
595,694
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
783,760
|
782,140
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
750,839
|
747,203
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
63,043
|
63,040
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
59,015
|
59,082
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
92,673
|
92,470
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,717
|
6,723
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
162,208
|
162,204
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,942,005
|
1,939,799
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
211,562
|
210,722
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
385,227
|
385,168
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
76,647
|
76,664
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,547,269
|
1,547,444
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
424,770
|
425,422
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
338,701
|
337,246
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
34,783
|
34,833
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,071
|
14,102
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,368
|
7,330
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
163,656
|
163,652
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
45,464
|
45,469
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
54
|
54
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
390,081
|
389,598
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
158,855
|
158,852
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,584,330
|
1,584,293
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
458,736
|
457,739
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
487,623
|
487,827
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,487
|
19,567
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
284
|
284
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
419,602
|
419,989
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
156,196
|
154,114
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
83,923
|
83,734
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,837,133
|
1,841,988
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
144,157
|
143,989
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
409,823
|
405,549
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
840,209
|
840,189
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
692,116
|
690,472
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
113,664
|
113,527
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
220,122
|
220,270
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,641
|
35,595
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,984
|
8,969
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
174,690
|
174,686
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
350,416
|
350,397
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,008,781
|
1,007,221
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
64,470
|
64,487
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
170,377
|
170,270
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,552
|
2,574
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 852,232 rials and $1 costs 733,521 rials.
NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,409 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 712,156 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.09-1.2 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.3 million rials.
