Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 15

2025-11-15 01:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 15, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 29 currencies rose, while 15 currencies fell compared to November 13.

The official rate for $1 is 595,708 rials, while one euro is valued at 692,116 rials. On November 13, the euro was priced at 690,472 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 15

Rial on November 13

1 US dollar

USD

595,708

595,694

1 British pound

GBP

783,760

782,140

1 Swiss franc

CHF

750,839

747,203

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,043

63,040

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,015

59,082

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,673

92,470

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,717

6,723

1 UAE Dirham

AED

162,208

162,204

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,942,005

1,939,799

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

211,562

210,722

100 Japanese yen

JPY

385,227

385,168

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,647

76,664

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,547,269

1,547,444

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

424,770

425,422

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,701

337,246

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,783

34,833

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,071

14,102

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,368

7,330

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

163,656

163,652

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,464

45,469

1 Syrian pound

SYP

54

54

1 Australian dollar

AUD

390,081

389,598

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

158,855

158,852

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,584,330

1,584,293

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

458,736

457,739

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

487,623

487,827

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,487

19,567

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

284

284

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

419,602

419,989

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

156,196

154,114

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,923

83,734

100 Thai baht

THB

1,837,133

1,841,988

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

144,157

143,989

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

409,823

405,549

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

840,209

840,189

1 euro

EUR

692,116

690,472

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,664

113,527

1 Georgian lari

GEL

220,122

220,270

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,641

35,595

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,984

8,969

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,690

174,686

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

350,416

350,397

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,008,781

1,007,221

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

64,470

64,487

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

170,377

170,270

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,552

2,574

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 852,232 rials and $1 costs 733,521 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,409 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 712,156 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.09-1.2 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.3 million rials.

