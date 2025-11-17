Engel & Völkers Florida Expands Miami Presence With Launch Of Engel & Völkers Miami Beach

MENAFN - GetNews)



New luxury real estate shop celebrates grand opening at the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach

MIAMI, Fla. - November 17, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida, the master franchisor for the global luxury real estate brand in the state of Florida, today announced the expansion of its footprint in Miami with the grand opening of Engel & Völkers Miami Beach. Located at the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach at 101 Ocean Drive, the new brokerage marks the second shop opened by License Partners Daniel Nault and Vanessa Gomez.

“Opening our second shop in Miami Beach-specifically South of Fifth-was a deliberate and strategic choice,” said Nault.“This area represents the pinnacle of Miami's coastal lifestyle, attracting both global visitors and luxury homeowners. Our location at the Hilton Bentley, positioned at the first-floor retail level with direct foot traffic provides exceptional visibility and accessibility for our clients and advisors. This shop is a key part of our long-term vision to position Engel & Völkers Miami as a leading name in luxury real estate throughout the city's most sought-after neighborhoods.”

The Engel & Völkers Miami Beach shop joins the pair's existing Engel & Völkers Miami location in Edgewater and will serve as part of their broader Engel & Völkers Miami group. Nault and Gomez also plan to relaunch the Engel & Völkers Coconut Grove shop, which they acquired from a former franchisee, at a new location in 2026.

“Establishing a presence in Miami Beach allows us to truly tap into the global Engel & Völkers network and represent one of the most important international real estate markets in the world,” said Gomez.“Our brand already connects clients and advisors across 35 countries, and now we have a physical presence in South Beach to better serve those connections. Daniel and I are deeply committed to this city-we're here to stay, to grow, and to continue expanding our footprint with the reopening of our Engel & Völkers Coconut Grove shop next year.”

The grand opening event was attended by Engel & Völkers Florida leadership, including Managing Partner Timo Khammash and Vice President of Business Development & Performance Linzee Werkmeister, who presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Special guests included Blake Govan, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Office of Mayor Steven Meiner and the City Commission, and Nuria Soriano, Membership, People & Partnerships Director for the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“Miami Beach is one of the most internationally recognized luxury real estate markets in the world, and expanding here is a natural next step for us,” said Khammash.“Our goal is to combine local expertise with the global reach of Engel & Völkers to deliver an elevated real estate experience for clients seeking to buy or sell in this iconic coastal community.”

Nault and Gomez have welcomed guests to celebrate the milestone and preview the new Miami Beach shop over the past few weeks. Situated in the heart of South Beach, the brokerage provides an elegant and welcoming space for advisors and clients alike, aligning with the brand's signature blend of global sophistication and local expertise.

