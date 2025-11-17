MENAFN - GetNews) SaiBaba Theme Park in Shirdi opens with 20 detailed wax figures by Grand Orient Wax Art, enriching local tourism and cultural appeal.

SaiBaba Theme Park in Ahilyanagar, Shirdi, India, has recently opened its doors to the public, offering visitors a new cultural and spiritual attraction centered on the life and teachings of Sai Baba. Supported by the local government, the project was inaugurated by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister of Water Resources for Maharashtra and a member of the Legislative Assembly for Shirdi. The new park aims to boost local tourism while honoring one of India's most revered spiritual figures.







Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister Patil described the park as“a beautiful work of art that adds luster to Shirdi.” The park's founder, Mr. Hemant Wani, said his vision came from observing similar attractions abroad, adding,“The wax figure gives the sense that Sai Baba is right before you, creating a deeper emotional connection than a photograph can.” Hemant Wani is an Indian Creative Artist specializing in paintings of Sai Baba, whose works have been exhibited in various art galleries in Delhi and Mumbai, including a major exhibition at the Bandrakullah Complex.







(Hemant Wani's painting 'EYES OF LORD SAI BABA')

The timing of the park's opening coincided with an important local festival, which led to large crowds gathering to see the attraction. Many visitors, including devotees of Sai Baba, expressed appreciation for the park's atmosphere and visual presentation. Media coverage from Shirdi TV showed a continuous flow of visitors through the exhibits, reinforcing the project's immediate popularity in the region.







All 20 of the Sai Baba silicone figures featured in the theme park were created by artist Hemant Wani in collaboration with Zhongshan Grand Orient Wax Art Company Ltd., best known internationally for its high-quality wax and silicone figures. Each piece was handcrafted with attention to detail, showcasing different expressions and gestures that capture various moments associated with Sai Baba's life. The team of worked Zhongshan Grand Orient Wax Art Company Ltd. with artist Hemant Wani to refine the details.

In addition to the Sai Baba exhibits, the park also includes a diverse collection of silicone figures representing well-known personalities from around the world. These include historical figures and entertainers such as Marilyn Monroe, the legendary artist Michael Jackson, and Chinese martial arts legend Wong Fei-hung. Their inclusion adds an entertainment dimension to the venue, broadening its appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

Grand Orient Wax Art, also known as DXDF Art, offers complete wax museum solutions that extend beyond the creation of figures. The company provides planning, design, and operational consulting for full-scale museum projects. Previous projects include seven Weimukaila Wax Museums in China, the Malaysia I-CITY Red Carpet Museum, and the wax museum in Sochi, Russia, all recognized for their cohesive design and visitor experience. The company emphasizes harmony between the figures, interior decoration, and lighting to create an engaging environment.

With experience in large-scale international projects, Grand Orient has also collaborated with global partners.

One notable project involved creating silicon figure of Princess Margaret for the LINK Art Museum, specifically to display the museum's prized original diamond necklace worn by the Princess for her official 19th birthday portrait.

Beyond themed attractions, the company's silicone wax figures are increasingly used across various business fields, including jewelry display, window displays, pop-up exhibits, large-scale visual merchandising for malls, and retail showcases.

Zhongshan Grand Orient Wax Art Company Ltd. continues to develop projects that combine artistry and craftsmanship to bring cultural, historical, and spiritual stories to life for audiences worldwide.

Zhongshan Grand Orient Wax Art Company Ltd. specializes in designing and producing lifelike silicone figures for museums and themed attractions. The company also offers complete planning and design services for wax museums worldwide.