Mary Young Releases The Captivating Sequel To Her Acclaimed Novel The Secrets Of Havre Manor (Book 2)

Acclaimed author Mary Young is thrilled to announce the release of her enchanting new novel, The Secrets of Havre Manor (Book 2) - a spellbinding sequel that invites readers back to the island of Havre, where magic and family secrets come together.

About the Book:

Author Mary Young returns to the enchanting island of Havre with her highly anticipated sequel, The Secrets of Havre Manor - a mesmerizing blend of mystery, magic, and sisterhood that continues the adventures of Dominique Dupree and her coven of elemental witches.

Set against the lush and mystical backdrop of Havre Island, this second installment draws readers deeper into the legacy of Havre Manor, a sprawling ancestral estate infused with centuries-old magic and buried secrets.

As Dominique steps fully into her role as guardian of the manor, she discovers that her inheritance carries both wonder and peril. Together with her trusted companions - Adina, Elisabeta, Elena, and Bridget - each representing a powerful element of witchcraft, she unravels the manor's hidden rooms, enchanted grimoires, and a mysterious ritual that binds their fates together.

When Dominique awakens her ability to channel the energy of her ancestors, even the ancient Dupree family grimoire comes alive in her hands, glowing as its French script transforms into English. What begins as a search for truth soon becomes a test of unity, courage, and trust - as the women uncover that the manor itself is alive, pulsing with generations of stored magic, both protective and dangerous.

With elegant storytelling, vivid characters, and a world steeped in heritage and enchantment, The Secrets of Havre Manor invites readers to explore a place where family, friendship, and fate intertwine - and where every locked door hides a new revelation.

About the Author:

Mary Young has been a passionate reader all her life. At age 65, she celebrates the publication of her second novel, continuing Dominique's magical journey on the island of Havre. Inspired by the stories that once offered her escape from everyday chaos, Mary now shares her own - stories that blend mystery, magic, and meaning.

Residing in rural Virginia with her husband and three beloved dogs, Mary enjoys a quiet small-town life filled with writing, reading, and long walks in the woods. She is currently at work on her third novel, promising even more adventure, discovery, and heart in the world of Havre.

Availability

The Secrets of Havre Manor (Book 2) is available in major bookstores and online retailers.