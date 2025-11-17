Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tetterton Law Firm Strengthens Criminal Defense Leadership Within Carteret County


2025-11-17 03:31:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm enhances local legal representation through deep knowledge of local courts and communities.

Beaufort, NC, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetterton Law Firm reinforces its leadership as Carteret County's trusted legal advocate, broadening its personalized criminal and traffic defense services for residents across the county. Situated directly across from the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort, the firm's location and deep familiarity with the local judicial system enable it to represent clients effectively across every courtroom in the area.

Known as Beaufort's dedicated traffic and criminal defense attorney, Tetterton Law Firm




Tetterton Law Firm

As a Carteret County DWI defense lawyer Josh and Deanna Tetterton have represented hundreds of clients charged with driving while impaired along Highway 70 and throughout the Crystal Coast. The approach combines knowledge of local traffic patterns, testing procedures, and courtroom practices with tailored defense strategies. Each client receives a free consultation and works directly with an attorney for clear and confident representation from the start.

For those seeking a Carteret County drug crime defense lawyer

Operating from the heart of Beaufort's historic district, Tetterton Law Firm also serves as a Carteret County misdemeanor defense lawyer

In more serious matters, the firm provides discreet and professional representation as a Carteret County sex crime defense lawyer

In addition to major criminal defense cases, the firm also supports motorists as a Carteret County speeding ticket attorney

Looking ahead, Tetterton Law Firm continues to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of justice in Carteret County through expanded legal education programs and greater accessibility for Spanish-speaking residents. These ongoing efforts reaffirm the firm's commitment to providing approachable, informed, and results-driven representation for every member of the community it proudly serves.

Residents can learn more or schedule a free consultation directly with an attorney at

About Tetterton Law Firm

Tetterton Law Firm, PLLC serves Carteret County and Eastern North Carolina from its office at Turner Street, Beaufort, NC 28516. Led by attorneys Josh and Deanna Tetterton, the firm focuses exclusively on criminal and traffic law, providing personalized defense in DWI, drug, misdemeanor, sex crime, and traffic violation cases. Its location across from the courthouse allows for prompt, informed representation rooted in local experience and client advocacy.

Tetterton Law Firm
Address: 313 Turner St, Beaufort, NC 28516
Phone: (252) 728-1373
Website:

Tetterton Law Firm, PLLC

