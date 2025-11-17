Tetterton Law Firm Strengthens Criminal Defense Leadership Within Carteret County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm enhances local legal representation through deep knowledge of local courts and communities.

Beaufort, NC, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetterton Law Firm reinforces its leadership as Carteret County's trusted legal advocate, broadening its personalized criminal and traffic defense services for residents across the county. Situated directly across from the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort, the firm's location and deep familiarity with the local judicial system enable it to represent clients effectively across every courtroom in the area.

Known as Beaufort's dedicated traffic and criminal defense attorney, Tetterton Law Firm







Tetterton Law Firm

As a

For those seeking a

Operating from the heart of Beaufort's historic district, Tetterton Law Firm also serves as a

In more serious matters, the firm provides discreet and professional representation as a

In addition to major criminal defense cases, the firm also supports motorists as a

Looking ahead, Tetterton Law Firm continues to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of justice in Carteret County through expanded legal education programs and greater accessibility for Spanish-speaking residents. These ongoing efforts reaffirm the firm's commitment to providing approachable, informed, and results-driven representation for every member of the community it proudly serves.

Residents can learn more or schedule a free consultation directly with an attorney at

About Tetterton Law Firm

Tetterton Law Firm, PLLC serves Carteret County and Eastern North Carolina from its office at Turner Street, Beaufort, NC 28516. Led by attorneys Josh and Deanna Tetterton, the firm focuses exclusively on criminal and traffic law, providing personalized defense in DWI, drug, misdemeanor, sex crime, and traffic violation cases. Its location across from the courthouse allows for prompt, informed representation rooted in local experience and client advocacy.

###

Media Contact

Tetterton Law Firm

Address: 313 Turner St, Beaufort, NC 28516

Phone: (252) 728-1373

Website:

Attachment

Tetterton Law Firm Strengthens Criminal Defense Leadership Within Carteret County