Bangladesh Court Sentences Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina To Death

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for her role in the violent suppression of student protests in 2024. The court convicted Hasina of“crimes against humanity” for her involvement in the deaths of several protesters during the crackdown. In addition to the death sentence, Hasina was handed a life sentence for related charges.

The protests, which took place in July and August 2024, were driven by calls for democratic reforms. The government's response, under Hasina's leadership, was to authorize the use of lethal force by security forces, resulting in at least 1,400 deaths and thousands of injuries, mostly from gunshot wounds.

Former Interior Minister Asadul Zaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death for his role in coordinating the violent response. The ruling comes just months before Bangladesh's general elections, scheduled for February 2025. With the Awami League, Hasina's political party, banned from participating, the decision has raised concerns about political unrest in the lead-up to the vote.

Hasina, who fled to India following the crackdown, was not present for the trial. Supporters of the former prime minister have condemned the verdict, and her son, Sajib Wazed, has indicated an appeal may be filed under a new, more democratic government. Human rights groups have criticized the government's actions during the protests and called for further investigation into the violence.

The ruling adds further uncertainty to the already tense political environment, as Bangladesh approaches a critical election. How the situation unfolds in the coming months will have significant implications for the country's political future.

