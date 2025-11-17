French Consulate Staffer Molested In Mumbai

Representational Photo

Mumbai- A 27-year-old French woman, working at her country's consulate in Mumbai, was allegedly molested by a scooter-borne man in the upscale Bandra area, a police official said on Monday.

Police arrested the accused, a 25-year-old scrap dealer from Dharavi, on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after a complaint was filed in connection with the last week's incident, he said.

According to the Khar police station official, the accused, Sunil Waghela, was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Police have seized the scooter used in the offence, he added.

After the complaint was received, police scanned over 50 CCTV recordings from Bandra as part of investigation into the case.

“We found Waghela following the victim on a scooter before stopping by her side and speeding away after molesting her. It is suspected the accused had been following the victim for a few days before committing the offence,” according to the official.