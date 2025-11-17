European Commission President Presents Three Options For Financial Support To Ukraine
"We have identified three main options, i.e. support to be financed by Member States via grants, a limited recourse loan funded by the Union borrowing on the financial markets, or a limited recourse loan linked to the cash balances of immobilised assets," the letter says.
Von der Leyen noted that the three options are not mutually exclusive and could be combined or sequenced.
"Given the urgency of the situation, varying complexity of the options, and the need to start disbursements by the second quarter of 2026, any selected option could be designed as transitional and time limited," she said in the paper.
As an example, the letter notes that non-repayable support financed by member countries and the option of EU borrowing on the financial markets could serve as temporary solutions until the approval of the EU's next long-term budget, which comes into effect in 2028, and could also provide a foundation for subsequent lending instruments.Read also: Zelensky, Macron discuss use of frozen Russian assets to boost Ukraine's defense
Von der Leyen informed European capitals of the need for a swift decision.
"It will now be key to rapidly reach a clear commitment on how to ensure that the necessary financing for Ukraine will be agreed at the next European Council meeting in December," the Commission President stated.
As reported, on November 13, von der Leyen commented on the three options to cover Ukraine's funding gap for 2026–2027, emphasising the prospects of the reparations-loan approach.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
