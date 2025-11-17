Dubai's Emotional Intelligence Expert Dr. Taylor Elizabeth Announced As Mrs UAE World 2025

Dr. Taylor Elizabeth, a globally respected emotional intelligence and etiquette coach, has been officially named Mrs UAE World 2025. She will represent the UAE at the prestigious Mrs World pageant, scheduled for early next year. Dr Taylor has been selected and endorsed by Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, the newly appointed Director for Mrs UAE World 2025 and the first-ever Mrs World from India,

Speaking on Dr Taylor's appointment, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, medical doctor, psychologist, and the newly appointed Director for Mrs UAE World 2025, praised Dr. Taylor and emphasized the significance of her role. Dr. Taylor's appointment highlights the UAE's commitment to elevating women who embody multicultural understanding, conscious leadership, and global representation. As a Dubai-based coach whose work spans 22 markets across five continents, her selection reflects both her international impact and her deep connection to the values of the UAE.

Dr. Aditi described Dr. Taylor as“a powerful reflection of the UAE's multicultural heart,” noting that her empathy-driven leadership and dedication to women's empowerment make her“an exceptional ambassador on the global stage.”

Recognized for redefining modern soft skills, Dr. Taylor believes that pageantry has transformed into a platform for identity, empowerment, and meaningful influence.

“Mrs World is a space where possibility becomes visible,” says Dr. Taylor.“When women see someone who shares their values or story standing confidently on a global stage, they see what's possible for themselves too. My vision is to make this platform not just about beauty or competition, but about emotional intelligence, communication, and the power of authenticity.”

For Dr. Taylor, the Mrs World journey is an opportunity to challenge outdated narratives that expect women to soften their identity or make themselves smaller. Instead, she hopes to champion a new language for modern womanhood - one where emotional intelligence, purpose, and self-expression coexist with grace, confidence, and conscious strength.

An award-winning thought leader and UN Women Mentor, her credentials underscore her influence. With clients across 22 countries, she has been honoured under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Cabinet Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, and recognised by The Hindustan Times and Observe Now Dubai for excellence in mentorship and leadership. She has spoken at hallmark platforms including the ETHRWorld NexTech Middle East HR Summit, the Economic Times India HR World Annual Conclave, and the Cartier Women's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

A Certified Professional Coach and ICF-accredited Emotional Intelligence Coach, Dr. Taylor also holds specialisations in Positive Psychology, Neurobiology Coaching, and Transformational Leadership. Her popular podcast, Success Decoded, now in its third season, features conversations with global thinkers on mindset, mastery, and authentic success.

Academically, Dr. Taylor brings a global perspective with an MBA in International Business from The George Washington University and a Master's in European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from The Elliott School of International Affairs, complemented by a Diploma in International Etiquette and Protocol from Institut Villa Pierrefeu in Switzerland.

As she prepares to carry the UAE's name to the Mrs World stage, Dr. Taylor steps forward with a message that is unmistakably contemporary: leadership begins with emotional clarity, confidence is a form of service, and the world is ready-more than ever-for women who trust their authenticity and choose to be seen.