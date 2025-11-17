AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Expands IP Portfolio And Files Patent For Wavestrike

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) West Hollywood, CA – November 17, 2025-Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Defense stock news- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced the filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/892,721, titled“AI-Assisted Multi-Modal RF Fire-Control System for All-Domain Target Engagement.”

The new application expands VisionWave's Vision-RF patent portfolio with a rifle-mountable RF-sensing module that converts radio-frequency (RF) returns into real-time, visualized situational awareness and predictive fire-control cues.

Operating day and night and in all weather or obscured conditions where electro-optical“smart” sights may experience degraded performance, the system's RF-based, AI-driven computer-vision engine transforms complex RF scene data into a simple red/green“fire-eligible”cue and predictive-lead solution for soldier weapons, vehicle turrets, remote-weapon stations (RWS), and potential future air- and sea-platform integrations.

WaveStrike, built on VisionWave's multi-patented Vision-RF core technology, transforms RF waveforms into image-like data without the use of cameras.

This RF-first approach provides inherent range and Doppler information, enabling intended detection, classification, tracking, and firing-solution computation against moving or static threats - even in various environmental conditions, including reduced visibility.

By contrast, optics-based systems rely on infrared illumination at night and laser rangefinders to calculate distance - techniques that may increase the risk of exposing a soldier's position and experience performance degradation in obscurants, making them less effective for certain combat conditions.

VisionWave's RF-native design requires no active IR or laser emissions, minimizing tactical signature while aiming to support sustained target tracking and fire-control decision-making. Because the system measures range as part of the RF solution itself, it is designed to provide range-informed targeting under certain conditions.



RF Computer Vision: RF waveforms are reconstructed into a dense 3-D scene fused by VisionWave's Evolved IntelligenceTM (EI) on-edge stack, intended to enable range-informed target localization.

Edge Cognitive Fire-Control: Low-latency AI filters clutter, sustains lock in dense environments, and computes predictive aim points and lead solutions for agile aerial and ground threats.

Human-in-the-Loop: Micro-correction arrows and a red-to-green confidence indicator ensure the operator remains firmly in control.

ROE & Accountability: Customizable rules-of-engagement logic and tamper-evident logs provide auditability and command oversight. Modular Scalability: Architecture is designed to scale from compact rifle modules to crew-served weapons, vehicle integrations, naval arrays, and networked RWS clusters.

VisionWave plans to advance development of Vision-RF following Q4 2025, began advanced system development of Vision-RF in Q4 2025, following completion of a functional prototype that demonstrated RF signal reconstruction into visualized outputs in controlled settings.

Field trials with select defense agencies are currently anticipated in 2026 or later, including demonstrations of soldier-scale rifle modules, vehicle integrations, and RWS implementations as part of an incremental qualification program.



Persistent Sensing: RF-native solutions are designed to support detection and tracking when optical systems experience reduced performance.

Lower Tactical Signature: No IR illuminators or laser rangefinders -reduce active emissions.

Broader Operating Envelope: Day/night, all-weather, and through-obscurant performance aims to support extended operational conditions. Networked Scalability: Modular design supports rapid integration across dismounted, vehicle, and fixed-site platforms.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense-technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems.

Its portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved IntelligenceTM (EI) engine for real-time perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

Important Notes on Patent Status

A provisional patent application establishes a priority date but is not examined and does not grant patent rights.

Any ultimate scope of protection, performance claims, or deployment timing is uncertain and subject to change. VisionWave may file corresponding non-provisional applications within the statutory period to pursue full patent protection.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated capabilities of Vision-RF and WaveStrike, development timelines, planned integrations, and patent protection. Words such as“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“potential,”“anticipated,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See VisionWave's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

