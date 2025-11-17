Brazil's Embassy Creates Women's Space In Lebanon

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Embassy of Brazil in Beirut inaugurated the Brazilian Women's Space (EMuB) in Lebanon last Friday (14). The EMuB is an initiative of Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs designed to serve as a support channel for Brazilian women living abroad. With its launch in the Arab country-the first in the Middle East-there are now ten EMuBs. The other nine are across Latin America, Europe, and the United States. In total, 22,000 Brazilians live in Lebanon, most of them women and people with dual nationality.

The embassy said the creation of the space reflects the ministry's commitment to assisting Brazilian women abroad through its diplomatic and consular network, in coordination with local authorities.“The initiative gains particular relevance in Lebanon, given that the protection of women's rights holds a prominent place among the values shared by the current Brazilian and Lebanese governments,” the Embassy of Brazil in Beirut said in material released to the press.

According to information from the embassy, the space will work to promote women's rights in the areas of economic autonomy and skill-building, educational and professional development, and the fight against discrimination and domestic violence. The embassy said the activities will focus on providing information, guidance, awareness, and assistance to Brazilian women in Lebanon, with special attention to those in more vulnerable situations.

At the inauguration ceremony, held at the Guimarães Rosa Institute–Brazilian Cultural Center, several Lebanese authorities and public figures were in attendance, including Lebanon's First Lady and president of the National Commission for Lebanese Women, Neemat Aoun; the minister of tourism, Laura Lahoud; the UN Women representative in Lebanon, Gielan Elmessiri; among others.

Those who addressed the audience included the Brazilian ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcísio Costa; the president of the Brazil–Lebanon Association, Regina Fenianos; the president of the Lebanon–Brazil Rotary Intercountry Committee, Latife Nakadi; the president of the ELAS Group, Karla Rizk Jaalouk; the president of the Brazil–Lebanon Friendship Group (GAB), Lívia Tawil; and the leader of the Lebanese chapter of the Mulheres do Brasil Group, Amanda Kadeshi.

