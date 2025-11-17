Ana Ferrari Debuts Installation In Egypt

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian artist Ana Ferrari is the only Latin American exhibiting at this year's edition of“Forever is Now,” held in Egypt. Invited by Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder of Art D'Égypte, the institution that organizes the exhibition, Ferrari brought to the area near the Pyramids of Giza giant flutes that emit sounds produced only by the breeze that blows there. The installation“Wind” will be on display until December 6. In 2026, it will be seen-and heard-by more Brazilians, as it is set to arrive in Rio de Janeiro.

Speaking to ANBA, Ferrari says the idea of creating“Wind” arose after she visited“Forever is Now” for the first time three years ago. She recalls that the“strong, constant, almost speaking” wind brought her a“call that was hard to ignore,” and from that moment on she felt she needed to create a project that would“give voice to that invisible force.” This inspiration, however, was no coincidence. Ferrari has been studying sound, frequencies, cymatics, and animism for 15 years. Cymatics is the study of sound waves. Animism is the doctrine that all beings in nature have a soul.

“Wind” is composed of 21 aluminum flutes that reverberate the sounds produced by the breeze blowing in Giza

“I delved into in-depth studies: wind mythologies as the breath of life-from Shu in Egypt to Quetzalcoatl in the Americas-sacred spirals, cymatic patterns of air vibrations,” says Ferrari about the inspiration behind developing this artwork. Shu is an Egyptian deity representing air. Quetzalcoatl is the wind god for Mesoamerican cultures such as the Aztecs.

“I created 21 giant polished aluminum flutes, arranged in a spiral, with resonance chambers laser-tuned from sound patterns visible in water. The mirrored aluminum reflects everything-pyramids, sky, visitors-blending the artwork with the site,” she says. The aim of“Wind,” she adds, is to give nature its own instruments. The wind is the“conductor,” producing the unique melody of each breeze that blows in Giza.

Ferrari has exhibited at the Venice Biennale (parallel section, 2022), at Art Basel Miami in 2021 and 2023, at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York in 2023, and at the Nara Roesler Gallery in São Paulo in 2018. She also served for two years as creative director and curator of Sfer Ik Museion in Mexico. Her debut in the Arab world is happening now with the exhibition in Egypt, but she says she plans to carry out other projects in North African and Middle Eastern countries.

“For the dialogue with the Arab audience, it is a huge honor: to bring a Brazilian perspective that transforms the invisible into a sensory experience, echoing precisely the ancient Egyptian knowledge of sound, healing, and cosmic harmony. It is a real bridge of respect and resonance between distant cultures that, at their core, speak the same language of vibrations,” she says.

“Wind” already has a new location lined up after its presentation in Egypt: Arpoador Beach in Rio de Janeiro, starting in March next year. But the melody heard on Rio's sands will differ from that in Egypt, as the flutes will be adjusted to convey the sounds of their new home.

“The notes will be retuned because each place has its own 'breath': the dry, constant wind of the Egyptian desert is very different from the crossed, humid, and intense currents between Ipanema and Arpoador beaches. The cymatic essence remains, but the melodies will be unique to the new context-the artwork adapts to the local nature, as its nomadic vocation has always been,” says Ferrari.“Wind” is expected to be on display in Rio de Janeiro for at least six months.

Forever is Now is now in its fifth edition. The exhibition aims to create a dialogue between contemporary art from a world in transformation and a site where millennia-old pyramids stand as witnesses to history. This year's exhibition features works by artists from Lebanon, Italy, Russia, Portugal, Egypt, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, Benin, and France.

