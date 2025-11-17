LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LAIQON AG appoints Axel Hörger to the Executive Board as Chief Strategy Officer

17.11.2025 / 10:09 CET/CEST

LAIQON AG appoints Axel Hörger to the Executive Board as Chief Strategy Officer CEO Achim Plate and CSTRO Axel Hörger as the future management team Hamburg, November 17, 2025 The Supervisory Board of LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) has appointed Mr. Axel Hörger to the Excecutive Board as Chief Strategy Officer (CSTRO) with effect from January 1, 2026. Since March 2025, the former CEO of UBS Deutschland AG has been serving as Senior Advisor to the Board. Mr. Hörger succeeds Stefan Mayerhofer, who will step down from his position as Chief Wealth Officer on December 31, 2025, as planned. Mayerhofer will continue to serve selected clients as a senior advisor at BV Bayerische Vermögen GmbH and manage the Mayerhofer Strategie AMI fund. The newly formed Executive Board team, with Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Axel Hörger, is committed to close collaboration and shared responsibility in driving LAIQON AG's GROWTH 28 strategy. Mr. Plate as CEO of the LAIQON Group is still responsible for the Digital Wealth business segment as well as the areas of Finance, Legal, Compliance, People & Organization, Technology, and IR/PR. As CSTRO, Mr. Hörger will be responsible for the asset and wealth management business segments as well as group sales and sustainability. He has in-depth expertise in capital markets coupled with digital and quantitative understanding. Special emphasis will be placed on strengthening collaboration with national and international partner networks in the area of sales. His parallel leadership role in the Swiss subsidiary of the LAIQON Group underscores the growing importance of the DACH region for the Group. Axel Hörger brings many years of leadership experience at international asset and wealth managers and can draw on a broad network in the industry. Most recently, he was co-founder and chairman of AIB Acquisition Cooperation, a New York-based SPAC listed on Nasdaq. Previously, he was CEO of Petiole Asset Management AG (Switzerland), CEO of Lombard International Assurance in Europe, and from 2011 to 2015 CEO of UBS Deutschland AG and head of its Wealth Management. Before that, Mr. Hörger worked for 16 years at Goldman Sachs as Managing Director, most recently as Head of Institutional Sales for EMEA in Asset Management. To this day, he is active in various advisory boards, including Siemens and Atlantik-Brücke e.V. Dr. Stefan Rindfleisch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LAIQON AG, commented:“With Mr. Hörger, LAIQON AG gains a capital markets expert who brings deep digital expertise and many years of leadership experience in international asset and wealth management to the Executive Board team. The combined expertise and network of the Executive Board in its future composition will significantly drive the strategic development of the company.” “I am convinced that LAIQON is on the right track with the GROWTH 28 strategy and the defined growth targets, and I am very pleased to join the Executive Board at such an exciting phase of the company's development and to drive the development forward together with Mr. Plate,” adds Axel Hörger.“In addition to the Digital Wealth segment, we also want to further strengthen our position in asset and wealth management. Particular attention will be paid to expanding our partner network, both in the DACH region and internationally.” About LAIQON AG: LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth specialist focused on sustainable capital investments. The company manages fiduciary assets of around EUR 10.2 billion (as of September 30, 2025). Founded in 1995, the independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt. The LAIQON Group, headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin, offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions via its platform. These include, for example, actively and AI-managed public/special funds, standardized and also holistic, individual asset management, wealth management cooperations, and consulting for strategic asset allocation. The AI subsidiary LAIC®, with its self-developed LAIC ADVISOR®, is one of the pioneers for artificial intelligence in wealth management. With its processes and data management, LAIQON relies on state-of-the-art platform technology. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) enables the LAIQON Group to fully digitize all services from asset and risk management, onboarding, to client reporting. LAIC can thus scale to the highest volumes and offers its products and services to third parties as a white-label partner. With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management. Contact:

Hendrik Duncker

IR/PR

LAIQON AG

An der Alster 42

20099 Hamburg

Tel: +49-40-325678-145

