Andhra Pradesh Attracts Rs 13.25 Tn Investment Commitments, Led By Renewable Energy

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh has secured investment commitments of nearly Rs 13.25 trillion during the three-day CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam, with the renewable energy sector emerging as the biggest beneficiary.

Of the total MoUs signed, clean energy projects accounted for about Rs 5.33 trillion, reinforcing the state's push toward large-scale green infrastructure.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said the state is positioning itself for a major expansion in areas such as hybrid solar–wind projects, pumped storage, green hydrogen and green ammonia.

“One by one, the ecosystem is being created. I am creating a green hydrogen valley,” he told Business Standard, adding that the state is also exploring export opportunities.

Major announcements included a USD 12 billion investment plan by Evren, the Brookfield-backed clean energy platform operated in India through a joint venture with Axis Energy, and a fresh USD 6.7 billion commitment from ReNew Energy Global Plc. With this, ReNew's cumulative investment in the state crosses USD 9.3 billion.

AM Green Group also signed an MoU to set up multiple second-generation bio-refineries to produce green hydrocarbons and 180 KTPA of sustainable aviation fuel, with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore (USD 1.13 billion).

These commitments are expected to bolster Andhra Pradesh's long-term economic strategy as it aims to become a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047.

The summit saw participation from more than 4,975 industry representatives, including 640 international delegates. Across 41 business sessions featuring 91 speakers, the state held 16 country-level business meetings and the chief minister participated in 24 bilateral engagements.

Naidu said that 613 MoUs signed during the event are expected to generate employment for 1.63 million people. He also noted that the state has attracted over Rs 20 trillion in investments in the past 17 months.

Beyond renewables, the industrial sector drew commitments worth Rs 2.8 trillion, while infrastructure secured about Rs 2 trillion. The IT, electronics and communications sector saw investment deals of around Rs 1.6 trillion.

Additional commitments included Rs 48,711 crore for the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, Rs 21,036 crore in tourism, Rs 13,008 crore in food processing, Rs 4,944 crore in urban development and Rs 4,490 crore in textiles.

(KNN Bureau)