Govt Clears Rs 7,172-Cr Investment For 17 Electronics Component Manufacturing Projects

MENAFN - KNN India)The government on Monday approved 17 projects worth about Rs 7,172 crore under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), signalling a renewed push to expand India's high-value electronics component ecosystem.

The projects, cleared in the second tranche of approvals, are expected to generate cumulative production of Rs 65,111 crore.

Announcing the approvals, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new investments reflect growing confidence in India's ambition to become a major global electronics manufacturing hub, reported PTI.

He noted that long-term competitiveness will depend on strengthening domestic design capabilities, achieving six-sigma quality standards, and deepening partnerships with indigenous suppliers.

Quality systems, he emphasised, will be a central factor in the evaluation and execution of projects.

Vaishnaw cautioned, "The way geo-politics and geo-economics is emerging, the challenges will be bigger and in those challenging period your ability to have good supply chain control will define your resilience and ability to compete in difficult times."

The minister also indicated that a new skilling framework tailored to the needs of electronics manufacturing is being prepared.

With the latest clearances, the total number of projects under the ECMS has risen to 24.

Companies approved in the second round include Jabil Circuit India, Aequs Consumer Products, Uno Minda, ASUX Safety Components India, Zetfab India, TE Connectivity India and Meena Electrotech, among others.

The projects cover six component categories-such as camera modules, connectors, multilayer PCBs, oscillators and enclosures-and will be distributed across nine states, supporting India's broader strategy to localise electronics manufacturing and strengthen supply-chain depth.

(KNN Bureau)