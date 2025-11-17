Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Welcomes Doha Peace Framework Between DRC Government, M23 Movement

EU Welcomes Doha Peace Framework Between DRC Government, M23 Movement


2025-11-17 02:00:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The European Union on Sunday welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement for peace between the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance/M23 Movement.

In a post on the X platform, Anwar Al Anouni, spokesperson for the EU foreign affairs, said, "The EU welcomes the framework agreement for peace between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance (March 23 Movement), signed in Doha, as a positive step toward durable peace in Eastern DRC."

He added: "We are grateful to Qatar for its commitment and diplomatic efforts.

MENAFN17112025000063011010ID1110356101



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search