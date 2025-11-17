EU Welcomes Doha Peace Framework Between DRC Government, M23 Movement
Brussels: The European Union on Sunday welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement for peace between the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance/M23 Movement.
In a post on the X platform, Anwar Al Anouni, spokesperson for the EU foreign affairs, said, "The EU welcomes the framework agreement for peace between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance (March 23 Movement), signed in Doha, as a positive step toward durable peace in Eastern DRC."
He added: "We are grateful to Qatar for its commitment and diplomatic efforts.
