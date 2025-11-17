Pakistan Welcomes Iran's Mediation Offer

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed Iran's offer to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi told Dawn on Sunday that Pakistan“would not shy away” from Iran's mediation offer.“Iran is a brotherly, friendly country. Pakistan has always favored resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and we appreciate Iran's offer of mediation,” he said.

The announcement comes as Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stated that Tehran has recently been working to reduce tensions and promote calm between Kabul and Islamabad, with a regional meeting planned in the near future.

Previously, Pakistan's Express Tribune reported that Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, said a written commitment from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, guaranteed by friendly countries, could help establish stability between Kabul and Islamabad.

He added that support from nations such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, China, and Qatar would be necessary.

The remarks follow a series of attacks by Pakistan's military on Afghanistan and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Afghan forces.

Negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, were held once in Doha and twice in Istanbul, with the most recent talks concluding on 7 November.

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, criticized the Pakistani delegation's“irresponsible conduct and lack of cooperation,” saying it caused the Istanbul talks to fail despite the good intentions of the Emirate and efforts of the mediators. He added that Pakistan does not want a strong central government, security, or progress in Afghanistan, while placing responsibility for its own security on the Afghan government.

Turkey, Qatar, and Iran have all stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts and mutual understanding to resolve tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

