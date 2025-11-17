Presmart Solutions Announces Frank Lynn Elected To The Board Of The Greater Philadelphia Postal Customer Council
The GPPCC supports and educates the business mailing community across Southeastern Pennsylvania, South New Jersey, and Delaware. In his new role, Frank will focus on enhancing the membership experience and expanding the organization's member base, helping strengthen engagement across the Tri-State direct mail industry. As part of the Council's ongoing commitment to professional development, the PCC will host an educational membership session on November 18, 2025, at the Route 9 Library in New Castle, Delaware. Along with Frank, presenters include Attorneys Kathrine Fry and Charles McCauley III of Offit Kurman, and Rick Cairo of the USPS Sales Team.
Frank Lynn's goal is to optimize the value of postage spend using innovative direct mail list management techniques and leveraging USPS regulations and incentives for effective direct mail outcomes. Clients who have worked with Frank attest that he is skilled at demystifying postal jargon to explain situations or best practices, and his commitment to his customers shows in every interaction. His expertise provides a unique level of value for PreSmart's customers by providing postal process reviews along with ongoing one-to-one consultation and support as part of their subscription.
