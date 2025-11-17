Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, DRDO Sign Mou To Develop Smart Tech Solutions For National Security

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the development of technological solutions for deployment aspects of indigenous defence systems.

According to an official statement, the MoU would medium for collaborative studies and R&D directed towards the areas of Logistics Management, Operational logistics at tactical, operational and strategic levels for analysis of concepts and validation of operational logistics plan, Chip Design and Hardware Security and Homomorphic or Block Chain based Encryption.

The key focus would be to build the capacities of researchers and scientists in the operational and military science domain, logistics management and technical research.

Both organisations will be involved in conducting research, holding joint seminars and conferences, capacity building and round table workshops.

The university already has strong collaboration with all three defence forces--Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy for Logistics and Supply chain research and education.

Therefore, the MOU with DRDO enables GSV to enhance its value proposition for the sector through cutting-edge research.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr Samir V. Kamat (Chairman – DRDO, and Secretary of Defence R&D).

The collaboration is expected to facilitate the development of technological solutions for deployment aspects of indigenous defence systems.”

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), India's first University in the Transportation and Logistics sector, was established as a Central University by the Act of Parliament in 2022.

Working under the Ministry of Railways (Govt. of India), the University covers the entire transportation sector, including Railways, Highways, Ports, Aviation, Maritime, Shipping, Inland Waterways, Urban Transport and complete Logistics and supply chain networks.

The university is headed by Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology) as the University Chancellor.