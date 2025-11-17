Bexback Crypto Exchange Launches 100% Deposit Bonus, No KYC Trading, 100X Leverage, And New Liquidation Protection For Global Futures Traders
SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BexBack, a fast-growing global crypto futures trading platform, has launched a series of upgraded trader-friendly features, including a 100% Deposit Bonus $100 Welcome Bonus No KYC Crypto Trading, 100x Leverage, and an innovative Liquidation Protection System that allows users to keep their remaining funds even after liquidation.
With Bitcoin fluctuating below $100,000 and the crypto market entering a period of heightened volatility, traders worldwide are seeking safer, more efficient, and capital-friendly ways to profit from rapid price swings. BexBack positions itself as the leading privacy-focused crypto futures exchange that combines high leverage with enhanced capital protection-ideal for both beginners and advanced traders.
Why 100x Leverage Crypto Futures Are Surging in Popularity
As spot trading becomes less profitable during sideways markets, 100x leverage futures trading has emerged as the preferred tool for maximizing market exposure with minimal capital.
Key advantages of 100x leverage trading on BexBack
- Amplified Profits: Control large positions with a small amount of margin.
Low Capital Requirement: Enter high-value trades without large upfront investment.
High Capital Efficiency: Maximize returns even with limited starting funds.
Profit in Any Market Direction: Long or short-make money whether prices rise or fall.
Ideal for Volatile Markets: Turn rapid market movements into profit opportunities.
How 100x Leverage Works (Example)
If Bitcoin is trading at $100,000 and a trader opens a 1 BTC long position using 100x leverage, their position size becomes 100 BTC.
If BTC rises to $105,000 the next day:
Profit = (105,000 – 100,000) × 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC profit (500% return).
With BexBack's 100% Deposit Bonus, the gains could double, offering up to 1,000% ROI under the same conditions.
NEW: Liquidation Protection & Negative Balance Shield
Traditional exchanges often liquidate entire account balances during sharp market moves, causing traders-especially large accounts-to lose all their remaining assets.
Real Example (Industry-Wide Issue)
A trader named Alex used 50x leverage to trade BTC.
When the price crashed unexpectedly, his losing position was liquidated-but on other exchanges, his remaining $20,000 USDT in unused funds was also seized. For some high-net-worth accounts, losses can run into tens of thousands simply due to unfair liquidation models.
BexBack's Solution
At BexBack:
- Liquidation only occurs when margin falls below 30%.
Only the losing position closes -all remaining funds stay safely in the user's account.
No funds are confiscated. Ever.
With Negative Balance Protection, users can never owe the platform-even during flash crashes.
This makes BexBack one of the safest high-leverage crypto futures exchanges in the world.
100% Deposit Bonus & $100 Welcome Bonus – Boost Your Capital Instantly
BexBack offers multiple bonus programs designed to maximize user profits:100% Deposit Bonus
- Deposit ≥ 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT
Manually claim an equal bonus on the event page
Bonus can be used as margin
Profits made with the bonus are fully withdrawable
New users who make their first deposit of more than 0.01 BTC or 1000 USDT can apply for a 100 USDT trading bonus (which can be used to offset losses but cannot be withdrawn directly) to enhance their initial trading capabilities.
Why Privacy-Focused Traders Choose BexBack
No KYC Trading - Instant, Private, Secure
BexBack eliminates the need for complex identity verification:
- Start trading in minutes
Protect your financial privacy
Avoid delays during high-volatility periods
This makes BexBack a top choice for users in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and beyond.
Platform Highlights That Set BexBack Apart
- No KYC required
100x leverage on 50+ crypto assets
Zero slippage, zero spread execution
Demo account with 10 BTC + 1,000,000 USDT virtual funds
USDT-M & BTC-M futures accounts
500,000+ global users
24/7 multilingual customer support
Zero deposit fees
Up to 50% affiliate commission
About BexBack
BexBack is a Singapore-based global crypto derivatives exchange offering 100x leverage crypto futures, no KYC onboarding, ultra-fast execution, and multi-layer security including cold wallet storage. The platform supports traders in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and 200+ regions.
BexBack holds a U.S. FinCEN MSB license and continues to expand globally as a trusted, transparent, and secure crypto trading ecosystem.
Start Trading Today - Don't Miss the Next Big Opportunity
With upcoming market volatility and crypto momentum building worldwide, now is the best time to grow your portfolio.
Sign up now at
BexBack - Crypto Futures Trading Made Smarter, Safer, and More Profitable.
Website:
Contact:
Amanda
Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bexback. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.
