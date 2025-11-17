Doha Film Festival 2025 To Present Magical Cinema Experiences For Whole Family

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Festival, taking place from November 20-28, announced that this year's edition will offer families an immersive cinematic experience featuring engaging film screenings for audiences of all ages.

The festival will present family-friendly outdoor screenings and cine-concerts for children aged three and above, providing audiences with an exceptional blend of enjoyment and inspiration.

From time-travel adventures to family stories and environmental tales, the program reflects the Doha Film Institute's commitment to expanding the creativity and knowledge of young generations and fostering global cultural understanding.



Festival Director and CEO of DFI, Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said: "Community and the special moments we hope to inspire is at the heart of Doha Film Festival. Family-friendly programming has always been a priority in our mission at DFI because we believe in the important influence of cinema from a young age. These unique screenings create opportunities for families to discover powerful stories that will spark curiosity and creativity, and strengthen connection across generations".

The festival's family-oriented events include Cinema Under the Stars, featuring outdoor screenings at the Museum of Islamic Art Park, and Cinema by the Sea, offering seaside screenings at West Bay Beach. The Bariq Shorts Program and the Cine-Concert: Wonderful Explorations, held at Katara Building 16, combine animation with live music to deliver a rich, multisensory experience.

The outdoor screenings program includes Time Hoppers: The Silk Road (Canada), directed by Flordeliza Dayrit, a 3D animated time-travel adventure about four gifted children who journey along the historic Silk Road to save great scientists from an evil alchemist; Home (USA), directed by Tim Johnson, which tells the story of "Oh", a lovable alien who escapes to Earth and befriends a young girl searching for her displaced mother; and Monkey King: Hero Is Back (China/United Kingdom), directed by Xiaopeng Tian, following the legendary Monkey King-imprisoned for 500 years-who must save an innocent village from the evil Mountain Lord after being freed by a child.

The Bariq Shorts Programme features A Small Garden by the Window (South Korea), directed by Lee Jonghoon; Mojappi - It's Mine (Japan), directed by Nijitaro; Lena's Farm: Full Nest (Germany/Croatia), directed by Elena Walf; De-Sastre (Spain), directed by Tommaso Mangiacotti, Marolyn Ávila, Constanza Melio, Maria Antonieta Fernandez and Kuang Yi Lee; and MU (Germany), directed by Malin Neumann.

The cine-concert event includes performances by Lisa Portelli, bringing to life four short films: Luce and the Rock (2022), Koong Flap Flap (2013), Moshi Moshi (2021), and Snowflakes and Carrots (2010).

The festival is supported by key partners including Katara, Media City Qatar / Film Committee, and Visit Qatar, and will transform major Doha landmarks - including Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and the Museum of Islamic Art - into vibrant spaces of cultural exchange, uniting filmmakers, storytellers, and audiences from around the world.