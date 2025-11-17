403
The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Afreximbank Forge Strategic Partne–ship to Boost Arab–Africa Trade and Investment
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAIRO, Egypt, November 16, 2025/ -- The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank) are pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their cooperation in promoting trade and investment flows across Arab and African countries.
The MoU was signed in Cairo, Egypt, on 27 October 2025 by Eng. Yasser Alaki, Director of the Business Development Department at ICIEC, and Mr. Kofi Asumadu Addo, Director, Guarantees and Specialised Finance at Afreximbank who represented the Bank’s Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank, Mr. Haytham EL Maayergi.
The partnership provides a robust framework for collaboration, enabling the two parties to harmonise their efforts in supporting Arab-African businesses seeking regional market opportunities while facilitating practical information exchange in areas where access to trade and investment intelligence has been limited. Through the cooperation, ICIEC and Afreximbank will align their strategic decision-support tools, developing synergies to better serve public- and private-sector actors across their respective networks.
Areas of cooperation covered in the MoU include risk-sharing mechanisms, which will underpin Afreximba’k’s efforts to mobilise financing in support of trade; a structured exchange of information to strengthen the outreach and insight of both institutions; support for Afrexim’ank’s digital platforms; access for both partners to TRADAR Club offerings, such as TRADAR Intelligence (TIP) and TRADAR Regulations (TRIP); joint capacity-building and advisory services; collaborative work in marketing, promotion and product development; and deployment of the AfrexInsure initiative to maximise risk mitigation and trade-finance tools.
Eng. Yasser Alaki, Director of the Business Development Department at ICIEC commented, “This partnership marks a milestone in our shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable trade and investment across the Arab-Africa corridor. By combining ICI’C’s risk-mitigation expertise with Afrexim’ank’s expansive financing and advisory platform, we are enabling businesses to move from ambition to action. Together, we will unlock new opportunities and deliver strategic value-add to trade flows that benefit our member countries and private-sector partners”/em>.”
Commenting on the MoU, Mr Haytham El Maayergi, Executive Vice President of Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank noted, “This MoU is a testament to the long-standing relationship between Afreximbank and ICIEC aimed at deepening Arab-Africa trade. It is expected to generate mutually beneficial and meaningful outcomes in areas such as market development, risk-sharing, digital innovation, and capacity building. Both institutions look forward to advancing our joint initiatives, including the achievement of the strategic objectives of the Arab African Tra”e Bri ge.”
