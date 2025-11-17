Vasinova: Wild West Meets Timeless Sophistication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Danielle Vasinova's fashion line is launching this November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasinova, a new fashion brand rooted in Classic Americana, will debut its first capsule this November. The launch begins with timeless outerwear and handcrafted accessories created from the highest quality natural materials.

Co-founded by actress Danielle Vasinova, the brand draws from her upbringing on a farm, lifelong horsemanship, and roles in productions like Yellowstone's 1923 and The Madison.

“We wanted to build something authentic,” says Vasinova.“Individually crafted clothes and accessories made to last for the woman who is independent, confident, edgy, and elegant.”

Each capsule features five to six pieces, including premium outerwear, leather goods made in-house at the Vasinova Leather Studio in Texas, accessories, and vintage-washed American tees. Drops release every two weeks in limited quantities.

The Craft Behind the Capsule

Vasinova is not just a brand, it's a working studio of skilled artisans.

At the Vasinova Leather Studio in Texas, the team handcrafts each piece using American vegetable-tanned Vachetta leather, a full-grain, premium leather prized for its natural finish and patina aging. The first belt collection is inspired by equestrian shapes and designed for styling over outerwear and layering.

Outerwear is designed and sampled in Texas by a fourth-generation furrier who is now passing his legacy to his daughter. A standout piece, the Coyote Bomber, was originally created in the 1980s and reimagined exclusively for Vasinova's second capsule.

Knitwear is made entirely in the United States at a founder-owned production house that has operated for over 35 years. From the thread to the dye to the final stitch, everything is completed on American soil by passionate craftsmen. These vintage-washed tees are designed to feel like a long-time favorite from day one.

A Brand with a Cause and a Community

Vasinova supports wild mustang rescue programs in California and Colorado. These organizations help rehome horses removed from BLM land programs, offering second lives for trail riding, ranch work, or quiet companionship.

Vasinova's horse-and-rider logo represents freedom, grit, and the American spirit of adventure - a reflection of the wild mustang and an expression of the brand's deeper mission.

Vasinova also values the people behind the process. Every contributor, artisan, and designer matters. Email subscribers receive first access to collections 48 hours before public launch on the website And customers who sign up and purchase from the first four capsules will be welcomed into the brand's friends and family community, with exclusive offers and long-term access to special releases.

Where Grit Meets Grace

Vasinova is made for women who dress with intention. Whether raised in the countryside or in the city, the fashion line is made for those who value craftsmanship and wear clothes that speak for themselves. Vasinova is designed with a touch of rock and roll and just the right amount of grit and grace.

ABOUT VASINOVA

Vasinova is a Texas-based fashion brand producing small-batch capsule collections inspired by Western heritage, vintage silhouettes, and timeless American design. Co-founded by Danielle Vasinova and built by a team of artisans and designers, the brand champions American manufacturing, artisan craftsmanship, and ethical sourcing.

About Danielle Vasinova

Emmy Award-nominated actress Danielle Vasinova is well-known for her work in Taylor Sheridan's 1923, several action-adventure films, TV series roles, and as Belle in Belle's War. She will be starring in the Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison, set to premiere later this year. Vasinova is an avid equestrian and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Media Contact

Spencer Matthews

...

325-374-2167

Instagram: @vasinovaofficial

@daniellevasinova