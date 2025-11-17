403
Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Gaza, Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone on Saturday to address the ongoing situation in Gaza and broader regional issues, according to his office.
"A thorough exchange of views took place concerning the situation in the Middle Eastern region, including developments in the Gaza Strip in the context of implementing the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detained persons, the status quo around Iran's nuclear program, and issues related to contributing towards further stabilization in Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, primarily women and children, during its military operations in the Gaza Strip, leaving much of the territory in ruins.
A ceasefire arrangement between Hamas and Israel was activated on Oct. 10. The first phase of this agreement involves the release of Israeli captives in return for Palestinian prisoners.
Additionally, the plan includes the reconstruction of Gaza and the creation of a new governing framework independent of Hamas.
