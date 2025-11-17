403
Syria to Hold Public Trial Over Coastal Region Violations
(MENAFN) A national Syrian committee is set to commence its inaugural public trial session on Monday to examine the transgressions that occurred in the coastal region in March 2025, according to official sources.
The hearings will focus on individuals accused of perpetrating violations during the Syrian coastal events, with both domestic and international media in attendance, stated Judge Jomaa Aldbis Alanzi, head of the Syrian National Committee for Investigation and Fact-Finding into the Events on the Coast.
In March 2025, Syria’s coastal area experienced extensive abuses, including killings, torture, looting, and the burning of residences, largely affecting Alawi communities, as reported by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.
The offenses were allegedly carried out by various actors, including private individuals, some forces linked to the interim government, and remnants of the former Assad regime, resulting in at least 1,400 fatalities, predominantly civilians, according to the report.
The UN Commission recognized the Syrian authorities’ dedication to identifying those responsible and ensuring accountability for these events.
“These are pivotal moments in the country’s history, reflecting an image of Syria that is laying the foundations of justice and transparency, strengthening confidence in the judicial system, deterring criminals, safeguarding the rights of the accused, and ensuring fair trials,” Alanzi remarked on the US social media platform X.
He highlighted the “tremendous efforts” by the Ministries of Justice, Interior, and Defense to implement judicial procedures aimed at holding perpetrators accountable.
