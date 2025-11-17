Truck Catches Fire In Kwar Hydroelectric Project Tunnel, No Loss Of Life

Representational Photo

Jammu- Several labourers were rescued safely on Monday after a truck caught fire inside a tunnel at the Kwar hydroelectric power project on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

They said there was no loss of life in the incident.

A fire broke out in the under-construction tunnel when a dumper caught fire while several labourers were engaged in tunnelling work at the project site in the Padyarna area, they said.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot and, along with project officials, rescued all the workers safely, they added.