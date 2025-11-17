Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Roman Villas In Carthage Highlight Evolving Mediterranean Architecture


2025-11-17 05:05:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Shukri bin Mansour
TUNIS, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The archaeological park known as the Roman Villas is situated on one of the hills of ancient Carthage, presenting well-preserved remains dating to the Roman period and illustrating refined residential architectural styles.
These villas derive their name from the luxurious aristocratic residences of the Roman era, and they occupy the scenic Odeon Hill, the one of four prominent heights in Carthage.
Built atop a Punic cemetery from the Hellenistic period, the district follows the cadastral plan introduced under Emperor Augustus, dividing the area into standardized urban blocks that reflect prevailing aristocratic architectural norms of its time.
Alongside its residential buildings, it includes the Odeon Theater for musical and literary performances and several spaces decorated with mosaic and marble floors, forming a cultural landmark that attracts researchers throughout the year. (end)
sbm


MENAFN17112025000071011013ID1110353401



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search