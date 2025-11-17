403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Roman Villas In Carthage Highlight Evolving Mediterranean Architecture
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Shukri bin Mansour
TUNIS, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The archaeological park known as the Roman Villas is situated on one of the hills of ancient Carthage, presenting well-preserved remains dating to the Roman period and illustrating refined residential architectural styles.
These villas derive their name from the luxurious aristocratic residences of the Roman era, and they occupy the scenic Odeon Hill, the one of four prominent heights in Carthage.
Built atop a Punic cemetery from the Hellenistic period, the district follows the cadastral plan introduced under Emperor Augustus, dividing the area into standardized urban blocks that reflect prevailing aristocratic architectural norms of its time.
Alongside its residential buildings, it includes the Odeon Theater for musical and literary performances and several spaces decorated with mosaic and marble floors, forming a cultural landmark that attracts researchers throughout the year. (end)
sbm
TUNIS, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The archaeological park known as the Roman Villas is situated on one of the hills of ancient Carthage, presenting well-preserved remains dating to the Roman period and illustrating refined residential architectural styles.
These villas derive their name from the luxurious aristocratic residences of the Roman era, and they occupy the scenic Odeon Hill, the one of four prominent heights in Carthage.
Built atop a Punic cemetery from the Hellenistic period, the district follows the cadastral plan introduced under Emperor Augustus, dividing the area into standardized urban blocks that reflect prevailing aristocratic architectural norms of its time.
Alongside its residential buildings, it includes the Odeon Theater for musical and literary performances and several spaces decorated with mosaic and marble floors, forming a cultural landmark that attracts researchers throughout the year. (end)
sbm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment