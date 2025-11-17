Jewellery Trends In 2026: Bold Statements, Colour Revival And The Fusion Of Precious Metals

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2025 7:56 am - For over three decades, the Jewellery and Watch Show (JWS) has showcased the pinnacle of elegance in the jewellery and watch industry, cementing Abu Dhabi's status as a key destination for global travellers and iconic brands.

Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) has revealed the industry's next big trends shaping creativity, with a focus on colour, architectural shapes and the fusion of gold in a bid to make jewellery even more bespoke and personal.

We asked some of the industry's leading jewellers and experts participating at Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) to share their views on what to expect in 2026, with a key theme emerging that next year's pieces will be defined by self-expression and driven by a bold return to maximalism.

The World Returns To Colour

According to Fabrizio Saini, CEO at NEVI Jewellery, it is becoming clear that colour is making a bold return to jewellery in 2026.“The world has turned to shades of grey lately. Inspired by the frangipani – a timeless symbol of rebirth and light – NEVI chose to bring colour back to life and to the world. Through the deep allure of jades and the vibrant soul of emeralds, NEVI seeks to restore vitality, harmony and hope – a reminder that the world still shines in full colour," Fabrizio Saini, CEO.

For NEVI, this shift goes beyond aesthetics; it is an announcement that the world still shines in full colour, symbolised by its latest design direction.

Colour is leading the shift in jewellery in 2026, as we see brands move away from neutral and muted palettes that have dominated the scene and embrace a more expressive aesthetic. There is a clear emphasis on using jewellery as a tool for emotion, identity and expressive storytelling. By aligning pieces with this desire, the jewellery industry creates a lasting impact that resonates with vibrant buyers.

Jewellery Makes a Statement

Statements will define jewellery in 2026 as brands rethink scale, moving from understatement to pieces that take centre stage as consumer look to making boldness a part of their look. Today's buyers are not just looking for an accessory; they want jewellery that is loud enough to speak for itself.

Salvadori s.p.a. leads this shift, with a powerful embrace of bold statement pieces that make up the latest collection. According to Salvadori, this is intentional – with a philosophy rooted in creating jewellery that“feels like art” and crafting each piece to hold presence. Next year will see a transformation in jewellery, elevating it from an accessory to the defining element of a look, as the industry embraces more dramatic and expressive trends.

“It is becoming clear that people don't just want jewellery, they want art, and that is the feeling we are creating. Each piece is sculpted to be more than just an accessory, but a dramatic and intentional piece of self-expression that is designed to speak for and trasnform the look,” says Marzia Pendini, Owner at Salvadori.

With greater preferences for individuality and visibility, buyers are increasingly gravitating towards pieces that are not only unique but offer a presence and symbolise self-expression. In a landscape where fashion trends are quickly adopted and then fall out of favour, this trend reflects a deeper desire to stand out with intention. This demand is set to grow, making statement pieces one of the most compelling trends of 2026.

The Rise of Mixed Metals

Harmony will also be a consideration in 2026, as designs move towards a contemporary fusion of white and yellow paired with thoughtfulness. With a focus on expressive yet versatile pieces, the union of these two metals offers a refined balance between the clarity of white gold and the warmth of yellow gold. This dual-toned approach allows for a seamless aesthetic, helping consumers to effortlessly and elegantly transition between looks while maintaining cohesion and individuality.

Balloo Gioielli Firenze highlights a growing interest in jewellery that feels timeless, while embracing dual tones for their“elegant adaptability”. Manuela Sculco, CEO at the Italian atelier explains:“Our latest collection embodies the warmth of yellow gold, featuring layers of white and accentuating elements like pearls and other soft tones to add depth, contrast and the visual intrigue that today's consumers seek.”

A Timeless Dive Back to Pearls

Pearls are making a refined yet modern comeback in 2026, emerging as one of the year's most expressive and elegant materials. No longer confined to traditional styling, pearls are being reimagined through layered silhouettes, bold proportions and contemporary arrangements that bring new energy to this classic gem.

Gem Experience is at the forefront of this shift, celebrating the enduring history of the pearl while pushing it into a more modern, expressive space. Inspired by the timeless elegance of Grace Kelly, the atelier's Grace Collection reframes pearls as symbols of purity, beauty and enduring sophistication.

Akshit Gokhroo, Founder at Gem Experience explains:“Pearls have always carried a sense of timeless elegance, but today we're seeing them embraced in bolder, more expressive ways. Their natural beauty allows us to create pieces that feel both classic and contemporary - a reminder that true elegance never ages.”

Gem Experience's approach reflects a wider industry movement, where designers transform traditional pearls into pieces that feel current, dimensional and emotionally resonant. As consumers lean towards jewellery that holds meaning beyond seasonal trends, pearls are becoming a defining material of 2026 - blending heritage with modern self-expression.

Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) has been welcoming visitors from across the region to explore these latest trends in bold statement pieces, the return of colour and the revolutionary fusion of metals. Its 2025 edition highlighted exhibitors presenting expressive and unique pieces that make it a destination for those passionate about the evolving world of jewellery.