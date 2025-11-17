2 Afghan Cueists Reach Quarterfinals In Oman

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

Kabul (Pajhwok): Two Afghan snooker players have qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2025 International Snooker Championship in Oman, the National Olympic Committee said on Monday.

In a statement, the committee said Afghan players Mohammad Raees Hotak and Mohammad Mir Noorzai each defeated their Omani rivals 3–0 to advance to the next round.

The 2025 International Snooker Championship is underway in Muscat, with participants from more than 30 countries, including Afghanistan, competing in both team and individual categories.

The event began on November 15 and will continue until November 23.

