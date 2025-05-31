Uzbekistan, Japan Commit To Closer Cooperation On Migration, Tourism, And Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Olimjon Abdullaev, met with Hisashi Matsumoto, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, during a working visit to Japan, Trend reports.

The dialogues encompassed pivotal themes including the optimization of visa frameworks, facilitation of humanitarian and commercial interactions, revisions to security protocols, and the enhancement of collaborative efforts in labor mobility and tourism sectors.



Hisashi Matsumoto underscored the advantageous trajectory in Uzbekistan-Japan bilateral relations and reiterated Japan's dedication to fortifying synergies with Uzbekistan as a pivotal ally in the Central Asian geopolitical landscape. He articulated a positive outlook regarding the enhancement of bilateral synergies.



Both parties reaffirmed their reciprocal dedication to sustaining robust synergies between their diplomatic entities across the spectrum of collaborative endeavors.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Japan reached $188.2 million from January to May 2024. According to data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this represents a remarkable 162 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when trade totaled $71.7 million.