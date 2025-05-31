Uzbekistan, Japan Commit To Closer Cooperation On Migration, Tourism, And Security
The dialogues encompassed pivotal themes including the
optimization of visa frameworks, facilitation of humanitarian and
commercial interactions, revisions to security protocols, and the
enhancement of collaborative efforts in labor mobility and tourism
sectors.
Hisashi Matsumoto underscored the advantageous trajectory in Uzbekistan-Japan bilateral relations and reiterated Japan's dedication to fortifying synergies with Uzbekistan as a pivotal ally in the Central Asian geopolitical landscape. He articulated a positive outlook regarding the enhancement of bilateral synergies.
Both parties reaffirmed their reciprocal dedication to sustaining robust synergies between their diplomatic entities across the spectrum of collaborative endeavors.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Japan reached $188.2 million from January to May 2024. According to data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this represents a remarkable 162 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when trade totaled $71.7 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment