Roborock Launches At Chewy, Offering Smart Cleaning Solutions To Pet Parents

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this new availability at Chewy, Roborock will be offering exclusive deals on a curated selection of robotic and handheld vacuums, including the Q8 Max, Q10 X5, QV 35A, Qrevo Curv S5X0, and F25. Whether shopping for yourself or a loved one, give the pet parent in your life the gift of a hassle-free, spotless home.

"Roborock is thrilled to bring its ultra-intelligent, smart home cleaning solutions to Chewy's community of loving pet parents," said Quan Gang, President of Roborock. "We love our pets, but we know life with them can be messy and our robot vacuums are designed to take the cleanup off your plate. As the demand for hands-free cleaning increases, we're eager to connect with the passionate Chewy community. We're excited to see how pet parents integrate Roborock into their routines, giving them more time to enjoy with their furry companions!"

Pet parents can now explore a wide selection of Roborock's robotic vacuums available at Chewy, including:



Roborock Q8 Max: Equipped with Roborock's most powerful DuoRollerTM Brush System and 5,500Pa suction power, it removes 20% more hair from carpets and prevents hair tangling. LiDAR based navigation curates a detailed map of its surroundings and Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance allows the robot to maneuver around common household hazards. MSRP: $599.99, Sale Price: $259.99



Roborock F25 : Leaving no spot untouched, this handheld vacuum and mop combo has a flat design allowing it to reach under furniture with a 4.92 clearance. The cordless design gives ultimate freedom, while its impressive 20,000Pa suction power effortlessly tackles wet and dry messes. MSRP: $399.99, Sale Price: $349.99



Roborock Q10 X5 Series : Featuring 10,000Pa suction power and a JawScrapers Comb anti-tangle main brush and an anti-tangle side brush, this advanced system ensures smooth cleaning and reduced maintenance. In DEEP+ mopping mode, mopping paths are finely divided for a deep, thorough clean to tackle stubborn dirt stains. Q10 X5: MSRP: $359.99, Sale Price: $299.99; Q10 X5+: MSRP: $499,99, Sale Price: $319.99



Roborock QV 35A (White): With 8,000Pa suction power and an all-in-one docking station, it delivers ultimate cleaning convenience. The Dual Anti-Tangle System and Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance ensures seamless navigation, while Dual Liftable Spinning Mops adapt to any surface. MSRP: $649.99, Sale Price: $439.99

Roborock Qrevo Curv S5X : Where elegance meets innovation, the Dual Anti-Tangle System prevents hair clogs for effortless cleaning, while 17,000Pa suction power and the FlexiArmTM Technology ensures every corner is spotless. MSRP: $1,149.99, Sale Price: $949.99

To shop Roborock at Chewy and take advantage of these exclusive launch deals, visit . For more information on Roborock and to explore additional products, please visit .

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Marisa Lapointe

Rachel Kay Public Relations

a FINN Partners Company

925-407-6438

[email protected]

SOURCE Roborock