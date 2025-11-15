Jitin Prasada Inaugurates Digital India Pavilion At 44Th IITF

Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada inaugurated the Digital India Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair. The Digital India Pavilion showcases India's digital ecosystem transformation journey, delivering secure and inclusive digital public services.

On display, at the Pavilion Hall Number 6, are impactful e-governance initiatives such as DigiLocker, UMANG, myScheme, NIXI, NIELIT, Cert-In, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), and Aadhaar. These exhibits and installations highlight how the Digital India initiative is fostering transparency, inclusivity, and digital empowerment, true to this year's IITF theme "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

At the exhibition, visitors will be able to experience live and immersive demonstrations of schemes under the Ministry of Electronics & IT over the next two weeks.

Featured E-Governance Initiatives

UMANG App

The exhibits are on the following key initiatives under the Digital India Programme: UMANG App provides access to over 210+ Central and State Government departments, reducing the need for citizens to visit multiple government websites or offices. Available in 23 languages, the App has integrated 2132+ eGovernance services and has more than 9.63 crore registered users. The displays will help visitors familiarise themselves with the application and services it hosts.

DigiLocker

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform allowing citizens to store key personal records such as Aadhaar, PAN, driving licenses, academic records, and other government-issued certificates. DigiLocker has 2,234 issuers, 2,944 requesters, and 60.79 crore registered users. The exhibit shows how the platform can offer a secure and paperless experience.

myScheme

MyScheme is a one-stop government scheme platform, hosting more than 4,000 Schemes across Central and State/UT governments. The display will enable citizens to explore personalised scheme discovery, determine their eligibility, and access scheme information with ease. The stall features dedicated support for user queries, AI-driven myScheme Assistant, and QR-based digital on-boarding.

