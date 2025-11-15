Energy Workers Restore Power To Some Households In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on air by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk, according to Ukrinform.

He said that the strike on an energy facility in Chernihiv left about 332,000 consumers without electricity.

“Within a few hours, energy workers managed to implement backup power schemes, which allowed the number of disconnected consumers to be reduced to 173,500,” Kolisnyk said.

He emphasized that, after receiving permission from the military, restoration work is ongoing without interruption. In addition, reserve capacities are being mobilized to meet electricity demand.

Kolisnyk also noted that the overall situation in the power system remains dynamic but manageable. Due to the effects of massive attacks in most regions, including frontline areas, there are rolling hourly outages. At the same time, thanks to stabilization in some regions, energy workers are able to reduce the number of scheduled outages.

As previously reported, in Nizhyn District, a key energy infrastructure facility was damaged by a Russian strike, leaving a significant part of Chernihiv region without electricity.