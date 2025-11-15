German Military Aid Could Be More Effective, Says German Historian

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Professor of Military History at the University of Potsdam, Sönke Neitzel, in response to a question from a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I think that the Germans are absolutely determined to continue to provide significant support to Ukraine,” Neitzel said.

The problem, in his opinion, is that the armed forces of Germany currently have a lot of money, but lack the necessary reforms in their structure. The military historian sees the problem in the fact that the Bundeswehr remains ineffective because it has not been truly reformed. And this will also affect support for Ukraine.

“We could be much more effective. We must become more effective - also in how we use money,” Neitzel believes.

According to him, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius simply does not dare to carry out major reforms. The professor calls some of the changes that were announced under the previous government (in which Pistorius also headed the Ministry of Defense)“more of a cover-up.” The question is whether the government and the army will go for real reforms to handle the double burden: strengthening their own defense capabilities and supporting Ukraine. After all, if this whole outdated system isn't changed, there will be a lot of waste and inefficiency.

Next Ramstein group meeting scheduled for 3 December – Shmyhal

“Therefore, I would very much like, also in the context of Ukraine, for the German state - in the government, in the Bundeswehr - to have a clear understanding: we must continue to support Ukraine, but as a system we must work more efficiently. I would very much like the government and the Ministry of Defense to take more steps,” Neitzel emphasized.

As reported, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed yesterday that Germany will allocate more than EUR 11.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine next year.

Photo: Bundeswehr/Haelke