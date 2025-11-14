Situation Deteriorates In Certain Sectors Of Southern Front Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, stated this during a television broadcast.

“Conditions in the south are far from calm and, let's say, are deteriorating in certain parts of the line of contact. In particular, six combat engagements were recorded over the past day. In the Orikhiv sector – 11, 12 in the Huliaipole sector, 12 in the Oleksandrohrad sector, and one combat engagement in the Kherson sector. The enemy continues its assault operations toward Huliaipole, attempting to push the Defence Forces back from our positions, delivering heavy combined fire on our positions. Yet, Russians have not made significant advances,” Voloshyn said.

He specified that the enemy had destroyed several Ukrainian positions, but was unable to enter them or bring in reinforcement groups.

In addition, according to the spokesperson, seven airstrikes were recorded over the past day. The enemy used both guided aerial bombs and unguided rockets. The occupiers also increased the use of kamikaze drones and artillery strikes.

Responding to a question about several settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region that the Defence Forces have left to relocate to more advantageous positions, Voloshyn stated:“As I mentioned, the enemy is attempting to deploy its consolidation groups there. We are preventing this, not allowing it, destroying them. For example, over the past day, we eliminated around 300 enemy personnel. So the fighting remains quite intense.”

He added that measures to block the enemy's advance are ongoing, as well as search-and-strike actions aimed at preventing the enemy from infiltrating deeper into the Ukrainian defensive lines.

Commenting on the situation near Huliaipole, Voloshyn noted that the enemy indeed attempted to advance toward Yablukove, but the Defence Forces stopped it and are now blocking further movement.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the course of the day, the occupiers carried out 731 strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Four people were killed as a result of Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts.