Zelensky: Russia Fails To Meet Another Putin Deadline For Capture Of Pokrovsk And Kupiansk

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, reported on the situation in threatening areas of the front, Russia's military preparations, and the timeframe the invader is counting on. According to Zelensky, Russia has failed to meet another deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, and the deadlines have been postponed once again.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, reported on the political situation in Russia, the mood in Russian society and among the aggressor state's leadership, as well as the economic situation.

"We have identified the main directions of our defense for the coming weeks, and we will also supplement the plan of defensive measures for the winter months. We will continue to apply our long-range sanctions - the special services, and above all the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian army have the appropriate tasks. We are preparing to coordinate with key partners in diplomatic work, taking into account updates in the assessment of the situation. We are preparing measures that can ensure diplomatic activation," Zelensky said.

He thanked everyone who stands in defense of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky informed about working with international partners to expand funding for the PURL program, which allows for the purchase of American weapons, including air defense systems and missiles for them.

