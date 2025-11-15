403
Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners Over Death Of Sheikh Khaled Salman Al-Sabah's Widow
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Al-Sabah Family, the Amiri Diwan thanked on Saturday all citizens and expats who offered condolences over the demise of Najia Mahmoud Ahmad, the widow of Sheikh Khaled Salman Humoud Mohammad Al-Salman Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to Allah to bestow his mercy upon Najia's soul and grant her highest place in paradise. (end)
