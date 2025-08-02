Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nicaragua recognizes Russia’s incorporation of ex-Ukrainian regions

2025-08-02 05:29:06
(MENAFN) Nicaragua has formally recognized Russia’s incorporation of four contested regions previously claimed by Ukraine, reaffirming its alliance with Moscow in the ongoing conflict. In a letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nicaraguan Co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo declared full support for Russia’s actions and territorial claims.

The letter, circulated by local media on Wednesday, stated that Nicaragua supports what it called Russia’s “heroic battle” against NATO-backed Ukrainian “neo-Nazism.” It praised the sacrifices made by Russian families and described Moscow’s military campaign as part of a broader struggle against “hegemonic powers” and “fascism.”

“We stand in solidarity with the Russian Families who have sacrificed the Lives of their Loved Ones in defense of the Russian People and World Peace,” the co-presidents wrote. “The victory of Russia is the victory of humanity.”

The statement explicitly recognized Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as Russian territory. These regions were annexed by Russia in late 2022 following referendums that Western nations have widely condemned as illegitimate.

Kiev responded angrily, demanding clarification from Managua. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a warning that unless Nicaragua refutes the reported recognition soon, it would consider the reports confirmed, “with all the ensuing consequences.”

This is not Nicaragua’s first gesture of support for Russia in the conflict. It recognized Crimea as part of Russia after the 2014 annexation and opened a consulate there, prompting Ukraine to impose sanctions in 2020. The move had little impact on Managua, which proceeded to deepen economic ties with the Russian-controlled peninsula.

