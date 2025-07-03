403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Europe new era of drought arises climate change concerns
(MENAFN) Large areas of Europe are currently enduring severe heatwaves and worsening drought conditions, which have sparked wildfires and led to urgent weather warnings across several countries.
Experts and international organizations warn that these extreme weather events are part of a “new era of drought,” driven by climate change. This ongoing crisis threatens food security, damages ecosystems, and impacts national economies.
In Germany, temperatures are expected to soar up to 40 degrees Celsius, possibly marking the hottest day of the year. The German Weather Service has issued extreme heat alerts across much of the country, emphasizing an increased wildfire risk, particularly in the southeast.
Similar heat conditions are affecting Central Europe. The Czech Republic’s meteorological institute has issued warnings of “very high temperatures” and heightened fire danger, with some areas projected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. Emergency services in Prague have already dealt with multiple heat-related incidents, and fire bans remain in place.
Slovakia has declared its highest-level red alert in ten districts for Thursday, forecasting temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius as warm air moves in from the west. Neighboring Croatia and Romania are also under alerts, with expected highs of 39 and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands has recorded its first official heatwave in three years. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute confirmed that the national reference station in De Bilt experienced five consecutive days above 30 degrees Celsius, leading to a code orange alert in southeastern provinces.
Experts and international organizations warn that these extreme weather events are part of a “new era of drought,” driven by climate change. This ongoing crisis threatens food security, damages ecosystems, and impacts national economies.
In Germany, temperatures are expected to soar up to 40 degrees Celsius, possibly marking the hottest day of the year. The German Weather Service has issued extreme heat alerts across much of the country, emphasizing an increased wildfire risk, particularly in the southeast.
Similar heat conditions are affecting Central Europe. The Czech Republic’s meteorological institute has issued warnings of “very high temperatures” and heightened fire danger, with some areas projected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. Emergency services in Prague have already dealt with multiple heat-related incidents, and fire bans remain in place.
Slovakia has declared its highest-level red alert in ten districts for Thursday, forecasting temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius as warm air moves in from the west. Neighboring Croatia and Romania are also under alerts, with expected highs of 39 and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands has recorded its first official heatwave in three years. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute confirmed that the national reference station in De Bilt experienced five consecutive days above 30 degrees Celsius, leading to a code orange alert in southeastern provinces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment