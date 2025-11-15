Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lessons From The US-Swiss Tariff Dispute: When The Ends Justify The Means

2025-11-15 02:07:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Tariff negotiations with the United States have been a steep learning curve for Switzerland and its trade diplomacy - and an unprecedented rollercoaster ride, concludes Matthias Pfander, a business correspondent for Swiss public TV, SRF. This content was published on November 15, 2025 - 10:47 3 minutes Matthias Pfander, SRF
First came the shock in April: Switzerland appeared high up on Donald Trump's tariff list during the specially staged“Liberation Day” in the White House Rose Garden. Then came relief when the threatened 31% tariffs were temporarily suspended, opening a window for negotiations.

Soon, early successes trickled in: Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter managed to hold initial top-level talks, and Switzerland seemed well-positioned for a deal. This led to near-euphoria and pride, with even Keller-Sutter's excellent English skills being praised as a major asset.

