US Tariff Rate Cut: Swiss Press Are Upbeat But Warn Of High Cost

2025-11-15 02:07:13
The Swiss media has breathed a collective sigh of relief following the announcement of a framework trade agreement on Friday that includes Washington slashing its tariffs on imported Swiss products to 15% from 39% and a pledge by Swiss companies to invest $200 billion in the US by the end of 2028. But newspaper editorials highlight the high price Switzerland paid to secure the deal. This content was published on November 15, 2025 - 11:58
“Thank you President Trump,” wrote 24 Heures and Tribune de Genève, quoting a tweet posted by the Swiss government on Friday on the social media platform X after the deal was announced.“Like our European neighbours, our country can finally rejoice in the fact that it will 'only' be taxed at 15%, at the cost of major economic concessions,” they declared.

But this“thank you” just confirms what the whole world already knows, say the papers:“Switzerland has been slow to understand: Donald Trump sets the rules.” They also talk of the“long diplomatic lapses of our Federal Council”, which“will have been slow to get up to speed and decipher the American president's compass, his erratic and brutal policy”.

This content was published on Nov 14, 2025 The United States will cut its tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39% under a new framework trade agreement.

