Alain Berset Awarded Honorary Doctorate By University Of Fribourg
-
Deutsch
de
Universität Freiburg verleiht Alain Berset Ehrendoktorwürde
Original
Read more: Universität Freiburg verleiht Alain Berset Ehrendoktorw
Berset, who is currently secretary general of the Council of Europe, received an honorary doctorate from the university's faculty of science and medicine. Berset, 53, was honoured for his close ties to the natural sciences and medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic, the University of Fribourg declared on Saturday.
The former interior minister had promoted solid and constructive collaboration between politics and research, it said. The faculty also highlighted his role as a mediator between science, politics and society, through which he had strengthened dialogue and promoted evidence-based decision-making.More More Democracy A Swiss at the top of the Council of Europe
This content was published on Jun 26, 2024 Ex-Interior Minister Alain Berset is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the historic Strasbourg organisation. Who is Berset, and what's in store for his five-year term?Read more: A Swiss at the top of the Council of E
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment