Alain Berset Awarded Honorary Doctorate By University Of Fribourg

Berset, who is currently secretary general of the Council of Europe, received an honorary doctorate from the university's faculty of science and medicine. Berset, 53, was honoured for his close ties to the natural sciences and medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic, the University of Fribourg declared on Saturday.

The former interior minister had promoted solid and constructive collaboration between politics and research, it said. The faculty also highlighted his role as a mediator between science, politics and society, through which he had strengthened dialogue and promoted evidence-based decision-making.

