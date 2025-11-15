Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alain Berset Awarded Honorary Doctorate By University Of Fribourg


2025-11-15 02:07:12
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Alain Berset, former Swiss interior minister, has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Fribourg. The ceremony took place on Saturday in the presence of Economics Minister Guy Parmelin. This content was published on November 15, 2025 - 12:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Berset, who is currently secretary general of the Council of Europe, received an honorary doctorate from the university's faculty of science and medicine. Berset, 53, was honoured for his close ties to the natural sciences and medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic, the University of Fribourg declared on Saturday.

The former interior minister had promoted solid and constructive collaboration between politics and research, it said. The faculty also highlighted his role as a mediator between science, politics and society, through which he had strengthened dialogue and promoted evidence-based decision-making.

