Tourism Minister: Sector A Key Driver Of Economic Modernization

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin said the tourism sector is one of the main engines of the Economic Modernization Vision, reaffirming the government's commitment to regulation, empowerment and streamlined procedures to strengthen tourism's role in the national economy and expand sustainable job opportunities across all governorates.Speaking at a meeting organized by the Jordanian Businessmen Association on Saturday, Hijazin stressed the importance of sustained public-private partnership as a foundation for developing tourism products and expanding the investment base.He noted that tourism provides development opportunities nationwide, highlighting Jordan's natural, historical, cultural and spiritual assets that make it an ideal destination for a wide range of tourism products. He said the Kingdom has strong potential to grow adventure, eco, medical, rural and agritourism, among other niche segments.Hijazin said the time has come to move beyond traditional tourism models toward more innovative approaches, pointing to rising global demand for specialized products. With proper investment, he said, Jordan can compete with leading international destinations.The minister added that the Economic Modernization Vision includes several initiatives under the "Jordan: A Global Destination" pillar, noting that the sector currently contributes around 14 percent of GDP.Hijazin emphasized Jordan's rich reservoir of historical, religious and cultural narratives that can be transformed into successful tourism products. He underscored the need to present Jordan's heritage through modern storytelling that offers added value to visitors, adding that "tourism is not just about sites; it is a complete experience."He cited significant untapped opportunities in Gulf and Maghreb markets, which can be better accessed through enhanced air connectivity and intensified promotion campaigns. Arab and regional markets, he said, account for 70–75 percent of all visitors to Jordan.On expanding air links, Hijazin said Jordan needs more direct routes to under-targeted markets, adding that a wide meeting was recently held with tourism stakeholders to discuss international priorities. He noted ongoing cooperation between the ministry and the Tourism Promotion Authority to efficiently manage financial allocations and target high-return markets.Regarding marketing efforts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Hijazin said funds have been earmarked to promote Jordan during the national team's participation, with coordination underway with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).At the start of the meeting, Association President Ayman Alawneh said tourism remains one of the country's key economic pillars but has been affected over the past two years by regional geopolitical turbulence.He said the sector has gradually regained momentum as conditions improved, with tourism revenue reaching nearly $6 billion during the first nine months of this year up 6.8 percent compared with the same period last year.Alawneh attributed the growth to supportive decisions, development initiatives and rising demand from various source markets, noting that performance indicators continue to rise steadily.He said the business community looks forward to sustained sector growth through deeper public-private partnership, which he described as strategic for developing innovative tourism projects that support the Economic Modernization Vision. Such partnerships, he added, can leverage investment and technical expertise to establish integrated tourism infrastructure, including resorts, hotels and cultural and entertainment facilities.Alawneh stressed the importance of focusing on medical tourism to restore Jordan's regional leadership, benefiting from advanced medical centers and high-quality health services, alongside the country's religious and historical assets.He said investment incentive programs are crucial for supporting growth and strengthening competitiveness, helping attract investors, create jobs and develop local skills while reinforcing economic sustainability and increasing tourism's GDP contribution.He added that intensifying Jordan's tourism promotion efforts and diversifying target markets are central to positioning the Kingdom as a fully developed destination capable of attracting more visitors and investments. He expressed confidence in the sector's continued vital role in supporting the national economy and advancing sustainable development.