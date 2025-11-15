Prince Feisal Crowns Winners Of Ayla Cycling Race

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – HRH Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Founder and Chairman of Generations For Peace (GFP), on Friday crowned the winners of the "Ayla Cycling Race," which drew 185 cyclists from 17 countries.The race, organized for the first time by GFP, saw broad participation from various age groups and covered a 200-kilometre route starting at the Arab Potash Company gate by the Dead Sea and ending at Ayla Oasis on the shores of the Red Sea in Aqaba.Lama Hattab, CEO of Generations For Peace, said the GFP believes in the pivotal role of sport in strengthening community bonds and building bridges of understanding and mutual respect. She highlighted the diversity showcased in an event that blended challenge, passion and camaraderie on Jordanian soil.Hattab expressed pride in the partnership behind organizing this milestone race, noting it stands as a vivid example of how sport can advance peace, cooperation and cultural exchange among nations.Ayla Oasis Company CEO, Sahl Dudin, voiced pride in hosting a global sporting event that reflects unity, resilience and the natural beauty and diversity of Jordan.He said Ayla's hosting of this prominent competition aligns with its commitment to supporting sport and sustainable tourism and to promoting Aqaba as a preferred destination for international sporting events. He also commended the cooperation between the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Generations For Peace in delivering an exceptional event that reflects Jordan's vibrant image worldwide.The "Dead to Red" race is considered one of the region's most prominent and longest-running sporting events. First launched in 1993 by the Amman Road Runners, it has since become a symbol of endurance, challenge and cultural exchange, attracting more than 10,000 participants and support teams representing over 54 nationalities across three decades.