UN SC To Vote Tomorrow On Trump Gaza Plan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UN Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, diplomats said.Last week the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.

A child leans on a fence as Palestinians take shelter in their tents, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, November 15, 2025. REUTERS



A draft of the resolution "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza -- that Trump would theoretically chair -- with a mandate running until the end of 2027.



Palestinians dig to clear a path to drain water from tents, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, November 15, 2025. REUTERS



It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip.



A displaced Palestinian woman sits on the beach near tents west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, on November 15, 2025 as a low-pressure system impacts the area. (AFP)

