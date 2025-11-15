UN SC To Vote Tomorrow On Trump Gaza Plan
Last week the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.
blade--> A child leans on a fence as Palestinians take shelter in their tents, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, November 15, 2025. REUTERS
Palestinians dig to clear a path to drain water from tents, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, November 15, 2025. REUTERS
A draft of the resolution "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza -- that Trump would theoretically chair -- with a mandate running until the end of 2027.
blade-->
A displaced Palestinian woman sits on the beach near tents west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, on November 15, 2025 as a low-pressure system impacts the area. (AFP)
It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip.
blade-->
Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state Security Council resolution Gaza peace plan US President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment