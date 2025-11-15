UN SC To Vote Tomorrow On Trump Gaza Plan

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, diplomats said.

Last week the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.
A draft of the resolution "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza -- that Trump would theoretically chair -- with a mandate running until the end of 2027.
It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip.
Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state Security Council resolution Gaza peace plan US President

