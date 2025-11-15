Minister Witnesses Trial Of First Passenger Flight With Unmanned Evtol In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani has sponsored and witnessed the successful trial of the first-ever urban passenger flight with an unmanned eVTOL in Qatar, a step that reflects the country's pioneering vision of adopting smart and sustainable mobility solutions.

The air taxi demonstration flight comes within a series of tests, supervised by the Ministry of Transport, on the technical aspects and future applicability of such technologies.



The trial air taxi flight was conducted between the Old Doha Port and the Katara Cultural Village. It was successfully conducted without any direct human interference using a full self-control system enabled by AI and advanced air navigation technologies. This shows the system is capable of using the airspace optimally in a safe operational environment.



The MOT will continue assessing the test results and lay down the regulatory and technical frameworks needed for approving and operating that type of mobility in line with best international standards and in a way that enhances Qatar's position as a leading global hub in adopting smart and sustainable technologies.

The pilotless air taxi project will be carried out in several consecutive phases, considering all relevant technical, operational, and regulatory requirements, including infrastructure readiness, approval of operational systems, and meeting all safety, security, and quality standards to ensure the new mobility system can be safely and effectively integrated into the nation's mobility network.

HE the Minister described the trial operation as a new milestone in the State of Qatar's journey of adopting smart and sustainable mobility solutions and constitutes an advanced step forward toward a future enabled by innovation and environment-friendly technologies, something that emphasizes MOT's commitment to enhancing Qatar's regional and international pioneering position in modern transportation and supporting national efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve the quality of life.

This initiative, he said, is a true translation of the MOT Strategy 2025-2030 that aims at creating a smart, resilient transportation system where sustainability, innovation, and integration between various transportation modes are front and center, thereby boosting the efficiency of the country's transportation system and advancing the goals of the NDS3 and QNV 2030.

He added that the MOT will continue its endeavors to enhance Qatar's global profile in deploying smart and emerging technologies in transportation, in partnership with leading global companies, to develop an integrated infrastructure that is capable of accommodating advanced transportation modes in the coming years.

The trial operation today is part of MOT's initiatives for developing Qatar's public transportation system through using unmanned eVTOL aircraft as a safe, fast, and eco-friendly urban mobility option that contributes to reducing traffic congestion and providing smart mobility choices for citizens, residents, and visitors, something that says leadership is achieved when technology meets governance.