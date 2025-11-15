Family Bond Launches 'Fahmee Qatar' To Foster Compassionate, Inclusive Classrooms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Family Bond has announced the launch of Fahmee Qatar, an initiative designed to reshape how children, educators, and communities understand, engage with, and celebrate neurodiversity in Qatar.

The Fahmee Qatar initiative addresses a critical gap in neurodiversity awareness within schools by delivering structured workshops, interactive learning programs, and educational sessions aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. These programs are developed in collaboration with leading experts and key education partners, including HOPE Qatar.

The initiative empowers neurotypical children and teachers with the knowledge, empathy, and practical skills needed to positively engage with and support peers with diverse learning needs, helping foster more inclusive, emotionally aware school communities.

During its soft-launch phase, Fahmee Qatar has already trained more than 1,200 students and 1,000 teachers, piloting early programs in select schools across Doha. These results reflect a growing demand and highlight the need for structured neurodiversity literacy in educational settings.

The initiative is currently supported by CSR-driven partners who have voluntarily facilitated sessions in schools. While several small and medium-sized enterprises have already expressed keen interest in championing this mission, Family Bond now invites larger private-sector organizations to join as strategic partners to expand its national impact.

"Fahmee Qatar was created with a simple yet powerful mission to help every child feel seen, understood, and valued. When children learn about neurodiversity, they carry empathy and acceptance into adulthood," said Aaliya Masoodi, Founder of Family Bond Qatar.

"This initiative is not just an educational program; it is a cultural shift toward more compassionate schools and stronger communities. We are proud to work with partners who share our commitment to shaping an inclusive future for Qatar's children,” added Masoodi.

“By empowering children with understanding and empathy, this initiative is laying the foundation for truly inclusive classrooms across Qatar. We are proud to support and enable this mission,” said Yasmeen Naaz, Managing Director at QST Training & Consultancy, the platinum sponsor of the initiative.

The official launch event of Fahmee Qatar will take place on 20 November 2025 at 3:00 pm at the Qatar Cancer Society Auditorium, Barwa Towers. The event is in partnership with HOPE Training & Consultancy, QST Training & Consultancy, Ahmed Training & Education, Soul Academy, Flourishing Minds Clinic, and Qatar Cancer Society.

To register, visit: or contact: +974 3080 9179