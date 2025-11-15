Kolkata Municipal Corporation Doubles Issuing Of Birth And Death Certificates To Help Citizens In Bengal SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) In the wake of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has increased issuing the number of birth and death certificates, sources said on Saturday.

This time the civic body is issuing total 300 such certificates (both birth and death certificates combined) every day.

Earlier, about 150 of such certificates was being issued.

As the SIR exercise is underway in Kolkata and rest of the state, citizens are rushing to the civic body to collect documents.

One of the most important documents during the SIR exercise is the birth and death certificate.

To collect those documents, long queues have been seen for several days outside the office of the birth and death certificate branch of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's health department office.

In a bid to provide relief to citizens, the civic body has decided to speed up their work.

Understanding the seriousness of the situation, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had earlier assured the citizens that their concerns would be addressed at the earliest.

This time, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's health department has decided to double the number, not just 150 but issued 300 such certificates every day.

That is, 150 birth certificates and 150 death certificates will be issued every day, totalling 300 certificates.

It is believed that citizens will benefit from this move.

An official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said, "Due to the collection of these documents, many people are coming to our office. There is a huge rush and people want these documents at the earliest. Therefore, the number of certificates being issued has been increased. From now on, it will be 300 every day."

The SIR exercise of Bengal's electoral rolls is going on in full swing.

People are thronging at the office of civic bodies to collect birth and death certificates to register their names as voters.

Enumeration forms for the same are being distributed at households which will be filled and submitted by the people for the revision of the electoral rolls.