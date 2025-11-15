Jagadanand Singh Calls Bihar Assembly Poll Result 'Surprising' Congress To Review Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) A day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Grand Alliance suffered a massive defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, senior RJD leader and former state party President Jagadanand Singh termed the poll results as "surprising".

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Singh said, "Many media channels are claiming that the votes obtained by the candidates were much higher than the actual votes cast in the state. It is surprising, but it is the mandate of the people of Bihar."

Singh met the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday evening, a day after the Assembly poll results were declared in Bihar.

"Whatever the results, our relationship is strong. We met our party's supreme leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav," the former State RJD President said.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Katihar, Tariq Anwar, said the party will conduct a detailed review of the poll defeat in Bihar.

"Whatever the reasons for the setback in Bihar, the party will analyse them thoroughly. An official committee will be formed to examine every aspect," he added.

Earlier in the day, the RJD issued its first official reaction over the defeat in Bihar polls.

From the party's official X account, the RJD wrote, "Public service is a continuous process, an endless journey. Ups and downs are inevitable. There's no sadness in defeat, no arrogance in victory. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor and will continue to raise their voice."

RJD's ally Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani also addressed the media, saying he accepts and respects the mandate of the people of Bihar.

He congratulated the NDA on its victory.

Mukesh Sahani said the outcome was unexpected, adding that the situation on the ground had appeared different.

He added that the results would be reviewed and that the party would return to the people with renewed strength.

At present, there is disappointment within the RJD after the crushing defeat in Bihar.

The BJP won 89 seats, the JD-U 85, the LJP-RV 19, the HAM 5, and the RLSP 4.

The RJD was reduced to 25 seats. Congress won 6 seats, the Left won only 3. AIMIM won 5 seats, IP Gupta's party Indian Inclusive Party won one seat, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won one seat.